Pride flag taken down from Stonewall Monument by Trump administration
The multicolored flag was quietly taken down recently from a flagpole at the National Park Service-run site
The rainbow flag, a globally recognized emblem of LGBTQ+ rights, has been removed from the Stonewall National Monument, sparking anger among activists who view the move as a deliberate slight against the country's first national monument dedicated to LGBTQ+ history.
The multicolored flag was quietly taken down recently from a flagpole at the National Park Service-run site, located in Manhattan's Greenwich Village. This significant location sits directly opposite the Stonewall Inn, the historic gay bar where a rebellion against a police raid ignited the modern LGBTQ+ rights movement.
The Trump administration has stated that the National Park Service is simply adhering to recent guidance that clarifies longstanding flag policies and ensures their consistent application. A memo from the park service, dated January 21, largely restricts the agency to flying only the flags of the United States, the Department of the Interior and the POW/MIA flag.
However, LGBTQ+ rights activists, including Ann Northrop, have dismissed this explanation, expressing disbelief at the administration's reasoning.
“It’s just a disgusting slap in the face,” she said by phone as word of the change spread and advocates planned a rally Tuesday. “It’s mind-blowing that they think they can excuse this and rationalize this.”
Smaller rainbow flags still wave along a fence. But advocates fought for years to see the banner fly high every day on federal property, and they saw it as an important gesture of recognition when the flag first went up in 2019.
“That’s why we have those flag-raisings — because we wanted the national sanction to make it a national park,” said Northrop, who co-hosts a weekly cable news program called “GAY USA." She spoke at a flag-related ceremony at the monument in 2017.
The flag is the latest point of contention between LGBTQ+ activists and Trump's administrations over the Stonewall monument, which Democratic former President Barack Obama created in 2016. Activists were irritated when, during the Republican Trump's first administration, the park service kept a bureaucratic distance from the raising of the rainbow flag on the city's pole.
Then, soon after Trump returned to office last year, the park service website for the Stonewall monument was among a number of sites taken down for a time after he ordered an end to diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives and declared that his administration would recognize only two genders. The government later scrubbed verbal references to transgender people from the park service website for the Stonewall monument.
The park service didn't answer specific questions Tuesday about the Stonewall site and the flag policy, including whether any flags had been removed from other parks.
“Stonewall National Monument continues to preserve and interpret the site’s historic significance through exhibits and programs,” the agency said in a statement.
