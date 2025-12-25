Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A Powerball player from Arkansas won $1.87 billion on Christmas Eve in one of the biggest lottery wins in history.

The massive jackpot was the second biggest U.S. lottery prize ever, according to Powerball, and is set to make the winner richer than some of the wealthiest celebrities in the United States.

The identity of the winner remains a mystery, although Powerball revealed that the lucky Arkansan chose numbers 4, 25, 31, 52, and 59. They also chose a red Powerball 19 and a Power Play multiplier of 2.

Eight other winners matched all five white balls, with those tickets being sold in California, Indiana, Michigan, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Virginia. Two others were purchased in New York, with the winners set to bank $1 million.

Meanwhile, 114 Powerball tickets won cash prizes of $50,000, and 31 tickets banked $100,000 jackpots.

open image in gallery The prize, which has a final total of 1.87 billion, has been steadily climbing in value for weeks ( AP )

“Congratulations to the newest Powerball jackpot winner! This is truly an extraordinary, life-changing prize,” Matt Strawn, Powerball Product Group Chair and Iowa Lottery CEO, said. “We also want to thank all the players who joined in this jackpot streak – every ticket purchased helps support public programs and services across the country.”

The odds of winning a prize stand at 1 in 24.9, according to Powerball. However, the odds of winning the jackpot are a staggering 1 in 292.2 million.

The unnamed winner now faces a choice in how they wish to bank the mammoth cash win. They can have the money dished out to them in annuitized amounts over 30 years or take a cut to their winnings by taking a lump sum now.

The lump sum would be valued at $834.9 million. However, both options are before taxes.

Choosing the annuitized version would make the mystery winner richer than some of the U.S.’s biggest celebrities, including Bruce Springsteen, who has a net worth of $1.2 billion, according to Forbes.

open image in gallery Eight other Powerball winners are set to bank $1 million ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

They would also be richer than Rihanna, who is worth $1.4 billion, and Taylor Swift, who reportedly has a fortune worth $1.6 billion.

Although their wealth might not stack up to Oprah Winfrey’s $3 billion estate or Michael Jordan’s reported net worth of $3.5 billion, the winner’s jackpot does slightly exceed Kim Kardashian’s $1.7 billion fortune.

The lucky Arkansan would easily be able to purchase a range of luxuries with their new winnings, including a private island.

According to Private Islands Online, buyers can purchase their own property off the coast of Florida for just $2 million.

Larger islands can cost as much as $75 million, although this would still be well within the winner’s budget, even if they took the lump sum amount.

open image in gallery The massive prize fund will make its winner even wealthier than Taylor Swift ( Spencer Platt/Getty Images )

Purchasing a house in some of the U.S’s swankiest neighborhoods would be easy too, with glamorous mansions in Beverly Hills, California, costing between $1.149 million and $175 million according to JamesEdition.

Holiday pads in the Hamptons would be well within reach, too, with Sotheby’s International Real Estate selling 12-bedroom, 15,000-square-foot homes in the prestigious New York neighborhood for $49.9 million.

This is the second biggest Powerball win ever, with the largest standing at $2.04 billion. That winning ticket was sold to Edwin Castro in California in November 2022.

Castro opted to take the lump sum, meaning that he banked a fortune worth $997.6 million, according to the California Lottery.