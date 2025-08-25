Powerball jumps to $750 million - here is your long-shot odds of winning

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Powerball jackpot jumped to $750 million, marking the 10th largest prize in the lottery’s history — but the odds of winning are still a long shot.

After no player matched all six numbers during Saturday night’s drawing, Powerball fans will get another chance to win big during Monday night’s drawing.

The game’s 10th-largest grand prize — $750 million — is up for grabs, though the odds of winning the jackpot are a meager one in 292 million.

Players have much better chances of scoring a smaller prize, as the overall odds of winning are one in 24.9, Powerball said in a press release.

Monday’s drawing will be the 37th since the jackpot was last won on May 31 in California. Should there be a winner, the lucky player will get to choose between an annuitized prize estimated at $750 million or a lump sum payment estimated at $338.6 million.

The annuity option provides the winner with one immediate payment followed by 29 annual payments that increase by 5 percent each year, making an average $25 million per payment pre-tax.

The tax amount depends on which state you live in; however, the federal tax rate will result in you losing 37 percent of your earnings.

There have been four Powerball jackpot winners so far this year, including the $204.5 million prize won in California in May.

An Oregon Powerball player was the first to win the big prize this year, scoring a hefty $328.5 million jackpot on January 18.

The largest prize in 2025 was won on March 29 when a player matched all six Powerball numbers and won $527 million. After that, a winner from Kentucky took home $167.3 million.

Powerball tickets cost $2 and are sold in 45 states, Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

More than half of all proceeds from the sale of Powerball tickets remain in the jurisdiction where the ticket was sold. Since the start of the game in 1992, Powerball has generated over $36 billion for good causes, according to Powerball officials.