California lottery player lands mega $204 million Powerball jackpot
Winning ticket was sold in LA suburb of Arleta, while two other winners matched five numbers and won $2m each
Someone in California has won the most recent Powerball jackpot, which is worth $204.5 million, according to lottery officials.
The jackpot hit during the drawing that was held on Saturday, May 31. The jackpot has since been reset to $20 million.
According to Powerball officials, the winner will have the choice between receiving an annuitized payment of $204.5 million or taking one large payout of $91.6 million. Both of those figures are before taxes.
The winning ticket was sold at a 7-Eleven on Woodman Avenue in Arleta, California, which is just outside of Los Angeles.
This is the fourth Powerball jackpot to hit this year. The last grand prize winner hit their numbers on April 26. That winner, an individual from Kentucky, won $167.3 million.
An Oregon Powerball player was the first to win the big prize this year, scoring a hefty $328.5 million jackpot on January 18.
The largest prize in 2025, however, was won on March 29 when a buyer matched all six Powerball numbers and won $527 million.
The numbers for the most recent jackpot on Saturday were 1, 29, 37, 56, 68, with the Powerball number 13.
Two other people — one from Florida and one from New Hampshire — won the $2 million Match 5 + Power Play prize.
The next Powerball drawing will take place on Monday, June 2, just after 11pm EST.
