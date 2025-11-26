Pope Leo’s Thanksgiving message as he celebrates holiday in new way this year

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Pope Leo XIV called Thanksgiving a “beautiful feast” that unites believers and non-believers alike as he issued a message of thanks ahead of the U.S. holiday.

Leo said he was thankful for many things Tuesday and urged everyone to recognize the gifts they have been given.

"First and foremost, the gift of life. The gift of the faith. The gift of unity," he said.

He was responding to reporters' questions Tuesday night as he left Castel Gandolfo, where he goes on Mondays and Tuesdays for a rest and to play tennis.

He described Thanksgiving as “this beautiful feast that we have in the United States, which unites all people — people of different faiths, people who perhaps do not have the gift of faith” to say thank you to someone.

open image in gallery Pope Leo XIV arrives for an audience on the occasion of the Jubilee of the Choirs in St. Peter's Square, at the Vatican, Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025 ( AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino )

Leo will spend his first Thanksgiving as pope in Turkey on his first foreign trip.

His remarks came hours after the Vatican has issued a new decree, approved by Pope Leo, warning against polygamy.

It reaffirmed the church’s stance that Catholics should commit to one spouse for life.

The Holy See’s top doctrinal office told the world’s 1.4 billion Catholics Tuesday that a singular commitment is paramount, explicitly discouraging multiple sexual relationships.

The decree specifically criticized the practice of polygamy, including among its own members in Africa. It reiterated the Vatican’s belief that marriage is a lifelong commitment between one man and one woman.