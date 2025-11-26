Catholics warned against polygamy in new decree approved by Pope Leo

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Vatican has issued a new decree, approved by Pope Leo, reaffirming its stance that Catholics should commit to one spouse for life.

The Holy See’s top doctrinal office told the world’s 1.4 billion Catholics on Tuesday that a singular commitment is paramount, explicitly discouraging multiple sexual relationships.

The decree specifically criticised the practice of polygamy, including among its own members in Africa. It reiterated the Vatican’s belief that marriage is a lifelong commitment between one man and one woman.

The document, which did not discuss same-sex relationships, focused on the "richness and fruitfulness" of traditional marriage, encouraging Catholics to find one spouse and become committed to them.

"Every authentic marriage is a unity composed of two individuals, which requires such an intimate and totalising relationship that it cannot be shared with others," the decree stated.

It added: "Since (marriage) is a union between two people who have exactly the same dignity and the same rights, it demands exclusivity."

The question of how to better enforce the Church's teachings on marriage was debated at two Vatican summits in 2023 and 2024, which the late Pope Francis hosted to discuss the future of Catholicism with hundreds of cardinals and bishops.

Polygamy in Africa, where many Catholics take part in long-standing cultural practices of maintaining more than one committed relationship, was a topic of heated discussion at those summits.

Also discussed was the rise of polyamorous relationship structures, where individuals date multiple people at the same time, in some Western countries.

"Polygamy, adultery, or polyamory are based on the illusion that the intensity of the relationship can be found in a succession of faces," the new decree said.

The document does not discuss divorce, which the Church does not recognise as it views marriage as a lifelong commitment.

The Church, however, has an annulment process, which evaluates whether marriages were properly contracted, and stresses that partners are not expected to stay in abusive relationships.