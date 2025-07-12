Gotta catch ‘em all: Search for thief who stole over $100k worth of rare Pokémon cards in overnight raid
Police in New Bedford, Massachusetts, responded Tuesday following reports of the break-in at 1st Edition Collectibles in the early hours of the morning
Police are searching for a thief who stole over $100,000 of rare Pokémon cards from a Massachusetts shop in the middle of the night.
Cops in New Bedford responded Tuesday following reports of the break-in at 1st Edition Collectibles in the early hours of the morning.
According to the store’s three owners, the incident took place at around 2:30 a.m., with the culprit making off with several items – some worth tens of thousands of dollars.
A total of $113,650 worth of the rare trading cards were taken, including multiple editions depicting the fire-monster Charizard, as well sealed booster boxes and other rarities.
"We're literally just three guys," store owner Felipe Andre told NBC Boston. "This is our passion. This is what we have loved since we were children."
Following the break in, the store owners posted a flyer detailing the missing stock on Facebook and asked people to watch for any suspicious online posting. They added that they would “reflect, regroup, revamp.”
“The overwhelming support that we’ve received from you all this week has been amazing and a reminder as to why we love this hobby and the community involved so much. We’re truly honored to be a part of it,” the post read.
“Seriously, thank you all for bringing some comfort to us during this crazy time. This incident was devastating but we will bounce back, grow, and come back better than ever. We can’t wait to see you all soon!”
The owners said they planned to reopen on Tuesday.
No arrests have been made so far, according to NBC Boston. The Independent has reached out to the New Bedford police department for updates.
