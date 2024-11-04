Thief cautioned after stealing Pokemon card worth up to £30,000

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more Close

A thief who admitted stealing a rare Pokemon card valued at up to £30,000 has received a caution as the game card was handed back to its owner.

Sussex Police was called by a company that values Pokemon cards in Heathfield, East Sussex, on October 21, after the precious Charizard card was sent back to its owner in Essex – who had not received it.

The collectable card was then discovered to be up for sale on Facebook.

A 23-year-old man from Polegate was arrested on suspicion of theft on October 27, and admitted stealing the card worth between £20,000 and £30,000 in a police interview and was given a caution.

A police spokesperson said: “A search order was authorised on his property and officers found the rare card inside.

“After a voluntary interview, the suspect admitted to stealing the card and showed remorse for his actions.”

The card was believed to be stolen between September 2-5 in Heathfield.

Pc Alan Russell, who handled the initial investigation, said: “We identified a line of inquiry quickly and were able act quickly.

“It was a valuable item which meant a lot to the victim who had it stolen.

“The victim is happy that his card was returned and our teams worked really well together to solve this case.”