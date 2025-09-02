Playboy Playmate says American Airlines attendant told her to ‘button up’ before boarding plane

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A former Playboy model and ESPN radio contributor is calling out American Airlines, claiming she was told she had to “button up” before boarding a flight — despite other women on board wearing similar attire without issue.

Sara Blake Cheek, 34, a former Playboy Playmate, OnlyFans model and sports analyst, detailed her alleged mistreatment by an American Airlines attendant while boarding a flight out of Atlanta on Sunday night.

“The flight attendant on @AmericanAir told me I needed to button up my shirt prior to boarding my flight. I was unaware American Airlines had a dress code that said you can’t wear athletic attire if you have big boobs,” Cheek wrote on X alongside a photo of what she was wearing on top.

Cheek, who runs The VIP Ballers social media account and has over a million Instagram followers, was wearing a black sports bra or crop top underneath a baggy yellow flannel.

In a second image she shared, Cheek showed she was wearing leggings and sneakers paired with the crop top and flannel, which left some of her midriff showing.

Sara Blake Cheek, a former Playboy Playmate, called out American Airlines after a flight attendant reportedly told her she had to cover up before boarding her flight on Sunday. ( @saracheeky1 /X )

The model continued to vent her frustrations with the airline, writing in a second post on X that they were “Finally leaving Atlanta after a cancelled flight this morning, rescheduling twice, and then being delayed.”

However, Cheek’s struggles didn’t stop there. After they were finally boarded, she said a flight attendant stopped to tell her to button her shirt, but didn’t share a similar message with other women who were dressed similarly.

“Now the flight attendant tells me to button my shirt, but not the other women wearing the same outfit but are different in color than I am,” she vented, before sarcastically adding that she’s “glad I’m a platinum member.”

The airline apologized or the incident, replying to her post that they would investigate.

“We have a deep culture of respect for both our customers and our team members, and we're sorry for anything less than consistent and friendly service,” American wrote. “We're sharing this experience with crew leadership internally, and we'd like to have our specialist take a closer look if we can.”

According to the airline’s website, their dress code instructs passengers to “dress appropriately; bare feet or offensive clothing aren’t allowed.”

It’s not the first time American Airlines passengers have been told they must cover up to board their flights.

In 2022, former Miss Universe Olivia Culpo was allegedly told to cover up before boarding her flight to Cabo San Lucas in Mexico. A video taken at the time by Culpo’s sister showed the model wearing skintight shorts with a crop top and long black cardigan, which she deemed “cute” and “appropriate.”

The airline had the same “dress appropriately” dress code at the time of that incident.