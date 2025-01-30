Watch live: Defense secretary addresses nation as 67 passengers feared dead after American Airlines jet collides with military helicopter
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
Watch live as defense secretary Pete Hegseth addresses the nation after 67 passengers are feared dead after an American Airlines jet collided with a military helicopter..
At least 28 bodies have been recovered after an American Airlines regional jet carrying 64 people collided mid-air with an Army Black Hawkhelicopter on Wednesday evening (29 January), according to reports.
All 67 people on board both aircraft that crashed down into the Potomac River are feared dead, Kansas Senator Roger Marshall said. None of the helicopter’s three crew members were senior Army officials, authorities said. Thirty bodies were pulled from the water by Thursday morning, two sources told NBC Washington.
All flights in and out of Washington, D.C.’s Ronald Reagan National Airport were paused until 11 a.m. Thursday. Video footage from the nearby Kennedy Center appears to show the aircraft conjoining in a fireball.
"I have been fully briefed on the terrible accident which just took place at Reagan National Airport,” President Donald Trump said. “May God Bless their souls.”
American Airlines said in a statement: “If you believe you may have loved ones on board Flight 5342, call American Airlines toll-free at 800-679-8215. Those calling from outside the U.S. can visit news.aa.com for additional phone numbers. Family members in Canada, Puerto Rico or the U.S. Virgin Islands can call 800-679-8215 directly.”
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments