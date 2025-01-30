Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

An American Airlines 5342 operating as a PSA Airlines jet collided with a US Army Sikorsky Blackhawk helicopter as both flew close to Ronald Reagan National Airport in Washington DC at around 9 p.m. local time Wednesday.

All 67 people on board both aircraft are feared dead, Kansas Senator Roger Marshall said Wednesday night.

None of the helicopter’s three crew were senior Army officials, authorities said.

Close to 20 bodies have been recovered from the water, according to multiple networks.

All flights in and out of Washington, D.C.’s Ronald Reagan National Airport have been grounded until at least 11 a.m. Thursday.

The Wichita flight to Reagan National Airport has only been running for a year and politicians fought hard to get it going.

U.S. Senator Jerry Moran announced the American Airlines direct flight from Dwight D. Eisenhower National Airport (ICT), Wichita, to Washington Reagan National Airport, DC, would make travel “faster and more affordable” for Kansas residents in July 2023.

Video footage from the nearby Kennedy Center shows two sets of lights consistent with separate aircraft appearing to conjoin in a fireball.

“Mutual aid from neighboring agencies were called to assist, and takeoffs and landings at the airport were halted for the remainder of the evening. We will continue to post information as it becomes available.

“We are not expecting flights to resume until at least 11 a.m. today, January 30. Please check back for updates, and contact your airline directly for schedule updates.”

According to provisional data from FlightAware, the American Eagle Flight 5342 took off from Wichita, Kansas at around 17:22 CST and was in the air for two hours and 35 minutes, with an estimated arrival time in Washington DC for 20:57 EST.

But the flight tracking data showed the flight’s status result as “unknown” and according to the visuals, the plane stopped midair on the east side of the Potomac River, roughly adjacent to Blue Pains in DC.

What we now know is that the plane collided with a US military Blackhawk Helicopter that was traveling southbound with three people onboard.

open image in gallery A grim scene awaits Washington DC Thursday morning as EMS officials frantically search for bodies amongst the wreckage of two aircraft ( Getty Images )

Floating ice, chilly waters, and darkness: Challenges of the rescue operation

As a fleet of divers comb the Potomac River in search of survivors, Washington Fire and EMS Chief John Donnelly revealed the challenges that they face.

“The challenges are access. The water that we’re operating in is about 8 feet deep,” Washington Fire and EMS Chief John Donnelly said. “There is wind, there is pieces of ice out there. So it’s just dangerous and hard to work in.”

He continued: “And because there’s not a lot of lights, you’re out there searching every square inch of space to see if you can find anybody.

“Divers are doing the same thing in the water. The water is dark, it is murky, and that is a very tough condition for them to dive in.”

Preliminary data shows flight tracker for American Airlines flight 5342

Washington's Mayor Muriel Bowser offered her thoughts and prayers for the victims in a statement on X:

“Tonight, as our first responders continue their efforts, we are sending our love and prayers to the families, loved ones, and communities who are experiencing loss during this terrible tragedy.”

She shared that the next briefing would be held 7:30 a.m. CST at DCA live on X.

President Donald Trump made an announcement on the incident: "I have been fully briefed on the terrible accident which just took place at Reagan National Airport.

“May God Bless their souls.”

American Airlines released a statement that read: “If you believe you may have loved ones on board Flight 5342, call American Airlines toll-free at 800-679-8215. Those calling from outside the U.S. can visit news.aa.com for additional phone numbers. Family members in Canada, Puerto Rico or the U.S. Virgin Islands can call 800-679-8215 directly.”

Ronald Reagan Airport has a notice that reads: “Around 9 p.m. on Wednesday evening, emergency personnel at Reagan National Airport initiated their response to a crash between a passenger aircraft, identified by the FAA as American Eagle flight 5342, and a Sikorsky helicopter.

This is a developing story.