Bank says it fears vice chair was killed in plane crash that set house on fire

U.S. Bank says it fears its vice chair, Terry Dolan, may have been killed after a plane registered to him crashed into a home in Minnesota over the weekend.

The small aircraft crashed into a home in Brooklyn Park, near Minneapolis, on Saturday, setting the building alight.

Emergency services said one person in the plane was feared dead, although their identity was not immediately released. No one in the house was injured, Brooklyn Park Fire Chief Shawn Conway said in a press conference.

In a statement, U.S. Bank said: ““We are aware that the plane that crashed in Brooklyn Park on Saturday afternoon was registered to Terry Dolan, our vice chair and chief administration officer.

The plane, which authorities believe had only one person on board, was registered to bank executive Terry Dolan ( Mike Deyo )

“At this time, the medical examiner’s office has not been able to confirm whether he was on board, but we believe he was.”

Dolan, 63, who had been with the bank for 26 years, was named its chief administration officer in 2023.

His profile page on the bank’s website says Dolan was involved in community organizations helping “the homeless, arts and culture, and higher education – including serving on the boards of directors for Catholic Charities, the Minnesota Opera, Artspace, The Minneapolis Foundation, the College of Saint Benedict and Saint John’s University.”

In a statement posted online on Saturday, the Federal Aviation Administration confirmed that a SOCATA TBM7 aircraft had crashed just before 12.30 p.m. local time.

The plane had departed from Des Moines International Airport in Iowa and was headed to Anoka County-Blaine Airport in Minneapolis, the agency added.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) will continue to investigate the crash.

On Sunday Bloomberg reported that Timothy Sorensen, an accident investigator with the National Transportation Safety Board, said an investigation into the cause had been opened. The investigation will consider whether pilot experience, weather conditions and the state of the aircraft played a part in the crash.

A preliminary report will be published in the next few weeks.

Television station KARE 11 reported that Mary Butler, who lived in the house, was out walking her dog at the time of the crash. Her husband, Kenneth Tobacman, was in the house but was able to escape unharmed through the kitchen door. However, their cat did not survive.

Butler told the outlet: “I heard the plane from several blocks away," adding she heard a “boom" when the plane hit her house.