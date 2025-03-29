Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A Minnesota home was engulfed in flames after a small aircraft crashed into it on Saturday.

Dramatic footage shared online showed the property, in the residential area of Brooklyn Park, near to Minneapolis, ablaze. Residents were advised by emergency responders to step back as black plumes of smoke rose into the sky.

Brooklyn Park Fire Chief Shawn Conway said in a press conference that there were no survivors on the plane, but that all residents inside the home were uninjured, according to CBS News.

In a statement posted online, the Federal Aviation Administration confirmed that a SOCATA TBM7 aircraft had crashed just before 12.30 p.m. local time.

"We do not yet know how many people were on board," the FAA said.

Officials also told FOX 4 that no one inside the home was injured, and first responders are working to evacuate the area.

The plane had departed from Des Moines International Airport in Iowa and was headed to Anoka County-Blaine Airport in Minneapolis, the agency added.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) will continue to investigate the crash.

Minnesota Governor and former vice presidential candidate Tim Walz said his team was monitoring the situation.

“My team is in touch with local officials on the scene in Brooklyn Park and we are monitoring the situation closely. Grateful to the first responders answering the call,” Walz wrote on X.

