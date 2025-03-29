No survivors on plane which crashed into house in Minneapolis suburb, officials say
The incident happened in the residential area of Brooklyn Park, near to Minneapolis
A Minnesota home was engulfed in flames after a small aircraft crashed into it on Saturday.
Dramatic footage shared online showed the property, in the residential area of Brooklyn Park, near to Minneapolis, ablaze. Residents were advised by emergency responders to step back as black plumes of smoke rose into the sky.
Brooklyn Park Fire Chief Shawn Conway said in a press conference that there were no survivors on the plane, but that all residents inside the home were uninjured, according to CBS News.
In a statement posted online, the Federal Aviation Administration confirmed that a SOCATA TBM7 aircraft had crashed just before 12.30 p.m. local time.
"We do not yet know how many people were on board," the FAA said.
Officials also told FOX 4 that no one inside the home was injured, and first responders are working to evacuate the area.
The plane had departed from Des Moines International Airport in Iowa and was headed to Anoka County-Blaine Airport in Minneapolis, the agency added.
The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) will continue to investigate the crash.
Minnesota Governor and former vice presidential candidate Tim Walz said his team was monitoring the situation.
“My team is in touch with local officials on the scene in Brooklyn Park and we are monitoring the situation closely. Grateful to the first responders answering the call,” Walz wrote on X.
On Friday, a Minneapolis-bound Delta flight had a near miss with an Air Force jet while leaving Reagan International Airport in D.C. No injuries were reported among the 131 passengers aboard the commercial flight.
