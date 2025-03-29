Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A Delta airlines plane carrying 136 passengers nearly collided with a military jet Friday afternoon outside the same D.C. airport where a mid-air collision killed 67 people in January.

The incident occurred on Friday afternoon as Delta Flight 2983, an Airbus A319 carrying 131 passengers and five crew members, prepared for takeoff from Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport to Minneapolis-St. Paul.

Simultaneously, four Air Force T-38 Talon supersonic jet trainers were approaching the airport for a scheduled flyover of Arlington National Cemetery.

As the Delta flight received takeoff clearance at approximately 3:15 pm, an onboard alert warned the pilots of another aircraft in close proximity. Air traffic controllers immediately intervened, issuing instructions to both the Delta flight and the military jets to alter their courses and avert a potential collision.

The Delta flight, which had left the gate at 2:55pm and was due to arrive in Minneapolis-St. Paul at 4:36pm local time, followed the controllers' instructions and diverted from its original flight path. No injuries were reported among the passengers or crew.

The Air Force T-38 Talon, a twin-engine supersonic jet trainer, is used by various agencies, including NASA, for pilot training and other roles.

The FAA is currently investigating the incident to determine the cause of the near-miss and prevent similar occurrences in the future.

open image in gallery A piece of wreckage is lifted from the water onto a salvage vessel near the site in the Potomac River of a mid-air collision between an American Airlines jet and a Black Hawk helicopter, at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, Feb. 4, 2025, in Arlington, Va. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis, File) ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

The FAA is now investigating the most recent near-miss after the tragedy earlier this year. A total of 67 people were killed when a U.S. Army Black Hawk helicopter operated by three soldiers collided with American Eagle Flight 5342 as it descended into Reagan National Airport in Arlington, Virginia around 9 pm.

Last month, a Delta plane flipped on the runway at Toronto Pearson Airport as it attempted to land. Miraculously, everyone on board survived.

Additional reporting by AP.