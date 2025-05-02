Pittsburgh Pirates fan identified after plunging 20 feet from bleachers onto field

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Pittsburgh Pirates fan who plummeted 20 feet from the bleachers onto the field at PNC Park earlier this week has been identified.

Kavan Markwood, 21, from McKeesport, Pennsylvania, has been revealed as the man filmed taking a harrowing tumble over the railing at the Clemente Wall during Wednesday night’s game between the Pirates and the Chicago Cubs, the South Allegheny School District confirmed to TribLive.

Markwood graduated from South Allegheny High School in western Pennsylvania in 2022 before going on to play football for Walsh University in Ohio and then enrolling at Wheeling University in West Virginia.

South Allegheny School District Superintendent David McDonald said that Markwood is “just a good, solid young man.”

“If there is somebody who going to be able to overcome this, it's going to be Kavan Markwood because he's a tough kid,” he told KDKA on Thursday. “He's a fighter.”

open image in gallery Video captured the moment the man fell 20 feet over the railing at the Clemente Wall inside PNC Park on Wednesday evening ( X )

McDonald said that while there had been some “positive signs” shared with him, the educator maintained: “He’s fighting for his life right now.”

Pittsburgh Police Department confirmed to The Independent that Markwood remained in critical condition Thursday after being transferred to the Allegheny General Hospital.

Witnesses told Triblive that Markwood was excited, taking off his shirt and pouring a beer on himself, moments before Pirates’ designated hitter Andrew McCutchen hit a go-ahead double.

Detectives from the Pittsburgh Police Violent Crime Unit are investigating the incident and Pittsburgh Public Safety said in an update Thursday that the fall is being treated as “accidental in nature.”

After Markwood’s fall, another fan jumped onto the field in an attempt to help and emergency medical personnel from both teams rushed to the scene as he was left motionless in the right field warning track.

open image in gallery A man fell over the railing at the Clemente Wall (area pictured to the left of the stand above the blue advertising signage) and plummeted about 20 feet ( AP )

Medical personnel tended to Markwood for about five minutes as visibly shaken players looked on as some knelt while others prayed in the aftermath of the harrowing incident.

The injured fan was eventually placed on a stretcher, carted off the field and sent to a local hospital in critical condition, officials said.

The game was delayed for about 10 minutes before play resumed in the bottom of the seventh inning, which saw the Pirates defeat the Cubs 4-3.

open image in gallery Markwood was taken to hospital after the fall ( Walsh University )

On Thursday, the Pirates said in a statement on X that it is “truly heartbroken after the terrible accident,” adding that “it was one of the most difficult moments many of us have ever experienced.”

In post-game remarks Wednesday, Pirates manager Derek Shelton said he watched the incident unfold from about 350 feet away. “It's extremely unfortunate. I mean, that's an understatement,” he said.

McCutchen said that he hopes the injured fan makes a recovery.

“Truly hate what happened tonight,” McCutchen said on X. “Can’t help but think about that guy, his family and friends. I pray tonight for him. Let us think about his loved ones and hug our families a little tighter tonight. I hope he pulls thru. May God Bless you all. Good night.”