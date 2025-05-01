Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A baseball fan has been left fighting for their life after plummeting 20 feet from the bleachers at the Pittsburgh Pirates’ stadium.

Disturbing video footage circulating online shows the moment the man fell over the railing at the Clemente Wall inside PNC Park during the bottom of the seventh inning at about 8.50 p.m. at Wednesday night’s game between the Pirates and the Chicago Cubs.

Another fan jumped onto the field in an attempt to help and emergency medical personnel from both teams rushed to the scene as the man was left motionless in the right field warning track.

Medical personnel tended to the man, whose identity has not been revealed, for about five minutes as visibly shaken players looked on as some knelt while others prayed in the aftermath of the harrowing incident.

The injured fan was eventually placed on a stretcher and carted off the field. The man was then sent to a local hospital in critical condition, Pittsburg Public Safety said in a statement late Wednesday.

open image in gallery Dansby Swanson #7 and Michael Busch #29 of the Chicago Cubs look on after the fan fell ( Getty Images )

The Pirates said in a statement on X Wednesday evening that the fan had been transferred to Allegheny General Hospital, but had no further information about his condition. “Our thoughts and prayers are with him and his family,” they tweeted.

The patient remains in critical condition at the hospital, the Pittsburgh Police Department confirmed to The Independent Thursday morning.

Detectives from the Pittsburgh Police Violent Crime Unit are investigating the incident, Pittsburgh Public Safety said.

The game was delayed for about 10 minutes before play resumed in the bottom of the seventh inning, which saw the Pirates defeat the Cubs 4-3.

In post-game remarks, Pirates manager Derek Shelton said he and Cubs manager Craig Counsell both saw the incident unfold.

“Even though it’s 350 feet away or whatever it is… the fact of how it went down,” Shelton said. And then lying motionless while the play is going on. I mean, Craig saw it. I saw it. We both got out there. I don't think the umpire saw it unfortunately because of the way the ball kicked.

“It's extremely unfortunate. I mean, that's an understatement,” he concluded.

open image in gallery Pirates manager Derek Shelton said calling the incident 'extremely unfortunate' is an 'understatement' ( X/Pittsburgh Pirates )

Andrew McCutchen, who had hit a go-ahead double moments before the incident, said that he hopes the injured fan makes a recovery.

“Truly hate what happened tonight,” McCutchen said on X. “Can’t help but think about that guy, his family and friends. I pray tonight for him. Let us think about his loved ones and hug our families a little tighter tonight. I hope he pulls thru. May God Bless you all. Good night.”

Sam Miller, who was at the game and witnessed the incident, said the fall happened in the blink of an eye.

“It was quick. I couldn’t tell if he jumped or fell,” he told NBC News.

George Spock was also inside the stadium and said he believes the injured fan got overly excited after McCutchen’s two-run double.

“Once they hit that double, he got too excited,” he told local news outlet Triblive. “I looked over and saw everyone crowded at the fence and shouting. That’s a pretty serious fall. Something like that’s very sad to happen.”

The Independent has contacted the Pittsburgh Public Safety, the Pittsburgh Police Department and the Pittsburgh Pirates for more information.