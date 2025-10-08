Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
The dog did it! Pup blamed for starting house fire by igniting oven when jumping up to get food

No one was injured in a Pittsburgh house fire

Erin Keller
In Ohio
Wednesday 08 October 2025 13:38 EDT
How To Keep Your Dog Calm And Safe This Halloween.

One family can really blame the dog.

A dog attempting to reach food on a stove inadvertently triggered a fire at a home in Pittsburgh's Point Breeze neighborhood early Tuesday morning. The blaze broke out around 7:15 a.m. at a residence on Conover Road near Hastings Street, the Pittsburgh Bureau of Fire said in a news release.

Firefighters arrived to find the home engulfed in flames. They rescued a dog from the property and transported it to an emergency veterinary clinic for treatment of smoke inhalation.

A spokesperson for the Pittsburgh Department of Public Safety told The Independent on Wednesday that officials did not have an update on the dog's condition, but were told it was in stable condition when brought to the emergency vet.

Investigators determined that the fire began when the dog, trying to access food placed on top of the stove, accidentally turned on a burner, the fire department said.

Officials said a dog tried to reach food on a stove - but instead ignited a massive fire at a Pittsburgh home.
Officials said a dog tried to reach food on a stove - but instead ignited a massive fire at a Pittsburgh home. (Google)

No one was home at the time of the incident. The kitchen sustained significant damage, and other areas of the home were affected by heat and smoke. The resident has since made alternative living arrangements.

The National Fire Protection Association says pets or wildlife cause about 750 home fires annually, often by turning on stoves, knocking over candles or chewing wiring.

The Red Cross advises using stove knob covers, never leaving pets unattended near open flames and always extinguishing cooking appliances before leaving home.

The organization also recommends keeping pets in areas near entrances when home alone, with collars on and leashes ready for rescue.

Display a pet alert window cling showing the number of pets inside, and keep this information up to date to help firefighters locate them quickly.

