6-year-old calls 911 to help mom after two pit bulls attacked: ‘She definitely saved her mom’s life’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A six-year-old Texas girl has been hailed a hero after calling 911 and saving her mother’s life following a terrifying attack by two pit bulls.

Lindsay Stroup and her daughter, Lily Goligowski, were dog sitting for a friend at their Denison home Thursday when the dogs began attacking each other around 7:30 a.m., KXII reported.

The dogs, both pit bulls, then began to target Stroup in their vicious attack.

“[Lily’s] response to what was going on with her mother was to take the cell phone, lock herself in the bathroom and dial 911,” her father, Thomas Goligowski, told the station.

“She definitely saved her mom’s life,” he said.

Six-year-old Lily Goligowski has been hailed a hero for calling 911 and saving her mother’s life as she was being attacked by two dogs. ( GoFundMe )

Police arrived at the home within minutes of receiving the 911 call. As the officers got out of their car, the dogs began to attack them as well.

The officers shot both of the dogs, killing one of them, before administering life-saving care to Stroup, who was taken to the hospital in critical condition. While the attack unfolded in front of Stroup’s young daughter, she has remained strong – even reassuring her father that her mother would be alright.

“She witnessed her mother on the ground, rolling around, being attacked by multiple dogs with wounds and things of that nature,” Goligowski said. “It’s a very intense situation for my family.”

The dad continued: “She’s told me: ‘Dad, Mom’s going to be OK. I know Mom’s going to be OK. Don’t be sad, Dad. She’s going to be fine.”

Stroup has undergone several surgeries, but still has a lengthy hospital stay ahead of her, according to a GoFundMe set up by the family to help cover the medical expenses. In an update shared Sunday, the family said Stroup was taken off propofol, a sedative, and has opened her eyes.

“She is going to receive another unit of blood but is improving,” the update noted.

The fundraiser had received a slightly more than its $7,000, out of a $9,000 goal.

Police said that Animal Services captured the second dog involved in the attack. The investigation into the attack continues.

“Even if you think you know these animals, they can still flip a switch without you even being aware of that switch being inside of them,” Goligowski said.