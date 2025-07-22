Teenage boy mauled to death by crocodiles while on walk with family in Mexico
Crocodiles dragged the boy into a swamp before his parents could help
A 14-year-old boy has died after falling into a canal and being attacked by crocodiles in Mexico.
Andres Alejandro Santana Hernandez accidentally fell into the water while on a walk with family in Lazaro Cardenas on Mexico's Pacific Coast on Friday. He was dragged by crocodiles into the swamp before his parents could help.
Rivers and canals in the region are hotbeds for crocodiles, who kill multiple people each year.
Local police divers have started searching the area for the teenage boy’s remains. It remains unclear if his body has been recovered.
Authorities have warned people to stay away from the canal banks. They also issued safety warnings to visitors and walkers due to the “unpredictable” nature of the animals, according to The Sun.
Andres was part of the local Cortazar Fire Department's marching band and a local altar boy.
Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish Church confirmed his death in a statement, saying: “With deep sorrow, but with our hope placed in our Lord Jesus Christ, who has Risen and is the Lord of life, I earnestly ask you to join in prayer for the eternal rest of Andres Alejandro Santana Hernandez, altar server of the main parish, who has been called to the house of the Eternal Father.”
A Morelet’s crocodile, a species usually found in the Atlantic region of Mexico, is thought to be responsible for the attack. The species can grow up to three metres and weigh about 400 pounds.
Also known as Mexican or Belize crocodiles, there are believed to be between 79,000 to 100,000 Morelets in the country.
They are known for being aggressive and opportunistic predators and have been linked to at least 12 recorded human deaths.
