Teenage boy mauled to death by crocodiles while on walk with family in Mexico

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A 14-year-old boy has died after falling into a canal and being attacked by crocodiles in Mexico.

Andres Alejandro Santana Hernandez accidentally fell into the water while on a walk with family in Lazaro Cardenas on Mexico's Pacific Coast on Friday. He was dragged by crocodiles into the swamp before his parents could help.

Rivers and canals in the region are hotbeds for crocodiles, who kill multiple people each year.

Local police divers have started searching the area for the teenage boy’s remains. It remains unclear if his body has been recovered.

Authorities have warned people to stay away from the canal banks. They also issued safety warnings to visitors and walkers due to the “unpredictable” nature of the animals, according to The Sun.

open image in gallery File picture: Local police divers have started searching the area for the boy’s remains ( AFP via Getty Images )

Andres was part of the local Cortazar Fire Department's marching band and a local altar boy.

Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish Church confirmed his death in a statement, saying: “With deep sorrow, but with our hope placed in our Lord Jesus Christ, who has Risen and is the Lord of life, I earnestly ask you to join in prayer for the eternal rest of Andres Alejandro Santana Hernandez, altar server of the main parish, who has been called to the house of the Eternal Father.”

A Morelet’s crocodile, a species usually found in the Atlantic region of Mexico, is thought to be responsible for the attack. The species can grow up to three metres and weigh about 400 pounds.

Also known as Mexican or Belize crocodiles, there are believed to be between 79,000 to 100,000 Morelets in the country.

They are known for being aggressive and opportunistic predators and have been linked to at least 12 recorded human deaths.