Petco is set to close stores across the US - here are the ones on the chopping block

For the second consecutive year, Petco Health and Wellness Company is scaling back its retail pawprint with plans to close 25 stores nationwide by the end of 2025.

Petco is closing stores as part of a broader plan to streamline operations and boost performance after declines, with net sales dropping in the second quarter of 2025, Fast Company reports. This last-ditch effort comes after the company considered Chapter 11 bankruptcy, the outlet reports.

In August, Petco announced second-quarter net sales of $1.5 billion, a 2.3 percent decline year-over-year, matching its projections. Petco’s stock is down nearly 16 percent so far this year and has dropped almost 26 percent over the past 12 months.

The pet-focused company offers a wide range of food, treats, toys, leashes, bedding, grooming supplies, and live animals, as well as proprietary brands like WholeHearted, Bond & Co. and Good Lovin’.

Petco locations also provide veterinary care services, as well as grooming, training and adoption events.

Thirteen Petco locations have already closed in 2025 ( Getty Images )

“For the second quarter we once again delivered against our commitments, enabling us to raise our earnings outlook for the full year. The first half of this year established a solid foundation for our transformation as we continued to strengthen our economic model and improve retail operating fundamentals,” Joel Anderson, Petco’s Chief Executive Officer, said in an August news release.

“As we look ahead to the remainder of this year, we will continue to execute on our objectives while also leaning into select targeted investments that we believe will help set the stage for a return to sustainable profitable growth,” he added.

The Independent has contacted representatives for PetCo for comment.

Petco declined to share a full list of stores slated for closure this year with Fast Company, but confirmed that 13 locations across 11 states and the District of Columbia have already shut their doors.

125 W Lincoln Hwy, Exton, PA

1725 Twin Creek Pl, Walla Walla, WA

3100 14th St Ste 124, Washington, DC

16835 E Shea Blvd Ste 105, Fountain Hills, AZ

8775 Tualatin Sherwood Rd, Tualatin, OR

1006 Keller Pkwy Ste 103, Keller, TX

300 Ryders Ln, Milltown, NJ

210 Fortune Blvd, Milford, MA

239 Newburyport Turnpike, Topsfield, MA

32074 Gratiot Ave, Roseville, MI

4840 N Pulaski Rd Ste 100, Chicago, IL

2842 NW 63rd St, Oklahoma City, OK

444 N Santa Cruz Ave, Los Gatos, CA

Petco operates over 1,500 stores across the U.S., Mexico and Puerto Rico.