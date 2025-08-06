Jewelry outlet and mall favorite Claire’s files for bankruptcy. Here’s what it means for stores

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Claire’s, the longtime tween mall‑based retailer known for trendy jewelry and an ear‑piercing station, has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection for the second time in seven years.

The company, headquartered in Hoffman Estates, Illinois, operates about 2,750 stores across 17 countries, including around 190 North American stores under its Icing brand. It listed both its assets and liabilities in the $1 billion to $10 billion range in its Delaware filing.

Claire's stores across the United States will stay open as the company evaluates potential "strategic alternatives," the company announced.

Executives cited a perfect storm of challenges contributing to the company’s financial strain. One of the most pressing issues is the declining demand from younger shoppers, especially Generation Alpha, who increasingly prefer online fashion experiences tied to social media platforms rather than traditional mall-based retail.

Claire’s is grappling with mounting pressure from fast-fashion and ultra-low-cost online retailers such as Shein, Temu, Amazon, and TikTok Shop. These digital-first competitors are able to quickly respond to trends and offer products at prices traditional retailers struggle to match.

open image in gallery Claire's stores will remain open despite the company filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection for the second time in seven years. ( Getty Images )

Claire’s is not alone. It joins other once-desired mall brands like Forever 21 and Foot Locker that have recently sought bankruptcy protection or become acquisition targets in a shift away from traditional retail formats.

The company also faces a looming financial hurdle in the form of a roughly $480 million loan, with deferred interest payments due in December 2026.

U.S. tariffs have significantly increased expenses, particularly for products sourced from countries such as China, Cambodia and Indonesia. These elevated costs make it harder for Claire’s to remain competitive on pricing.

open image in gallery The once beloved tween and teen accessories store joins other mall staples such as Forever 21 and Foot Locker, which are having problems surviving in the social media shopping age ( Getty Images )

"This decision is difficult, but a necessary one," Chris Cramer, CEO of Claire's, said in the company's statement. "Increased competition, consumer spending trends, and the ongoing shift away from brick-and-mortar retail, in combination with our current debt obligations and macroeconomic factors, necessitate this course of action for Claire's and its stakeholders."

In March 2018, Clarie’s first Chapter 11 filing allowed the company to shed roughly $1.9 billion in debt and secure about $575 million in financing, emerging in just seven months under creditor ownership by Elliott Management and Monarch Alternative Capital.