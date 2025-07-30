Bed Bath and Beyond is back: Brand that went broke returns with first physical store
The new Tennessee storefront is set to open on August 8
Bed Bath & Beyond is back — sort of — after the company filed for bankruptcy two years ago.
After filing for bankruptcy in April 2023, Bed Bath & Beyond closed its last storefronts in the months following the announcement. The brand was sold off and bought out of its bankruptcy for $21.5 million by Beyond Inc, formerly known as Overstock.com.
But now a new hand is at the wheel at Bed Bath & Beyond — The Brand House Collective, formerly known as Kirkland's Inc, according to a press release.
Kirkland’s is not the same brand as Kirkland Signature, the house brand at Costco, but instead a home decor and furnishing business operating brick-and-mortar storefronts under the name Kirkland’s Home.
On Monday, The Brand House Collective announced it will be opening a new Bed Bath & Beyond Home store in Nashville, Tennessee on August 8, reviving the previously dead brand.
“We’re proud to reintroduce one of retail’s most iconic names with the launch of Bed Bath & Beyond Home, beautifully reimagined for how families gather at home today,” The Brand House Collective CEO, Amy Sullivan, said in a statement.
She said the new Bed Bath & Beyond location "isn't just a store," but it's a "fresh start for a brand that means something special to so many families."
"With Bed Bath & Beyond Home we’re delivering on our mission to offer great brands, for any budget, in every room. It’s a powerful addition to our portfolio and a meaningful step forward in our transformation," the CEO said.
The announcement noted that customers with older Bed Bath & Beyond coupons may use them during the grand opening. The store will be offering new coupons as well.
The first 25 customers who make a purchase will be given an "incredible free gift" of a premium 10-inch memory foam queen size mattress. The mattress typically sells for $226.99, according to the company.
The company plans to open five more Bed Bath & Beyond Home stores in the Nashville area and plans to convert 75 of its Kirkland's Home stores into the new brand in 2026.
