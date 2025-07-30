Bed Bath and Beyond is back: Brand that went broke returns with first physical store

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Bed Bath & Beyond is back — sort of — after the company filed for bankruptcy two years ago.

After filing for bankruptcy in April 2023, Bed Bath & Beyond closed its last storefronts in the months following the announcement. The brand was sold off and bought out of its bankruptcy for $21.5 million by Beyond Inc, formerly known as Overstock.com.

But now a new hand is at the wheel at Bed Bath & Beyond — The Brand House Collective, formerly known as Kirkland's Inc, according to a press release.

Kirkland’s is not the same brand as Kirkland Signature, the house brand at Costco, but instead a home decor and furnishing business operating brick-and-mortar storefronts under the name Kirkland’s Home.

On Monday, The Brand House Collective announced it will be opening a new Bed Bath & Beyond Home store in Nashville, Tennessee on August 8, reviving the previously dead brand.

Bed Bath & Beyond will return in August 2025 under new ownership after its 2023 bankruptcy and store closures. The new stores will operate under the name Bed Bath & Beyond Home ( Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

“We’re proud to reintroduce one of retail’s most iconic names with the launch of Bed Bath & Beyond Home, beautifully reimagined for how families gather at home today,” The Brand House Collective CEO, Amy Sullivan, said in a statement.

She said the new Bed Bath & Beyond location "isn't just a store," but it's a "fresh start for a brand that means something special to so many families."

"With Bed Bath & Beyond Home we’re delivering on our mission to offer great brands, for any budget, in every room. It’s a powerful addition to our portfolio and a meaningful step forward in our transformation," the CEO said.

The announcement noted that customers with older Bed Bath & Beyond coupons may use them during the grand opening. The store will be offering new coupons as well.

The first 25 customers who make a purchase will be given an "incredible free gift" of a premium 10-inch memory foam queen size mattress. The mattress typically sells for $226.99, according to the company.

The company plans to open five more Bed Bath & Beyond Home stores in the Nashville area and plans to convert 75 of its Kirkland's Home stores into the new brand in 2026.