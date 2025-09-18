Military leaders are considering a recruitment campaign based around Charlie Kirk, report says

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Military leaders are considering a recruitment campaign geared towards honoring the legacy of conservative activist and Trump ally Charlie Kirk, according to a new report.

Kirk, 31, was fatally shot during an event for his conservative youth organization, Turning Point USA, at a Utah college last week.

Tributes from the MAGA world poured in following Kirk’s death as they remembered him as a great leader in the conservative movement. Kirk’s widow, Erika, who will take over as CEO of Turning Point, called him a “martyr.”

Now the Pentagon is considering a new recruitment strategy based around his death, NBC News reports. The possible campaign would be a call to service, with one potential slogan being, “Charlie has awakened a generation of warriors,” according to two unnamed officials who spoke with the outlet.

open image in gallery Military leaders are considering a recruitment campaign geared towards honoring the legacy of conservative activist and Trump ally Charlie Kirk, according to a new report ( Andrew Harnik/Getty Images )

Military leaders are considering using chapters of Turning Point USA as potential recruitment centers, the officials said. Turning Point USA has more than 1,000 high school clubs and around 800 college chapters.

Some top Pentagon officials have privately shared concerns that a recruitment strategy based around Kirk could seem like the military trying to capitalize on his death, according to the officials.

Kirk did not serve in the military and the Armed Forces are meant to be nonpartisan.

Chief Pentagon Spokesman Sean Parnell said in a statement to NBC News, “The media is so desperate to attack this administration’s success that they are now inventing lies about our recruitment efforts.

“Leadership matters, and under the strong leadership of President Trump and Secretary Hegseth men and women are coming out in droves to serve this great nation.”

The Independent has reached out to the Pentagon and Turning Point USA for comment.

open image in gallery The Pentagon is considering using chapters of Turning Point USA as potential recruitment centers, the report says ( Andrew Harnik/Getty Images )

The Pentagon has said it is “on track to meet or exceed” its annual recruitment goals, “despite ongoing recruiting challenges.”

From the start of this year through the end of July, the Army recruited more than 50,400 active service members, the Navy recruited more than 35,200, the Marines recruited more than 19,500, the Air Force recruited nearly 26,700 and the Space Force recruited nearly 700, according to government data.

Kirk’s suspected assassin, 22-year-old Tyler Robinson, has been charged with aggravated murder, among other counts. Utah prosecutors are seeking the death penalty.

Utah Governor Spencer Cox said Robinson had a “leftist ideology.” Utah prosecutors said he texted his roommate and alleged romantic partner — who authorities say is a biological male transitioning to female — “I had enough of [Kirk’s] hatred. Some hate can’t be negotiated out.”