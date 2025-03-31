Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A Pennsylvania town outside of Philadelphia is desperate to cut down on speeding — and now officials have launched a new approach to stop dangerous driving.

Montgomery Township officials ordered new wavy, serpentine lines to be drawn along the residential Grays Lane roadway, with the installation of curb extensions known as chicanes to follow. These “traffic calming measures” were ordered after “numerous complaints/concerns we receive from residents” about speeding on the road, according to a statement from the town.

Several locals seemed incredulous and frustrated with the change.

“Did nobody suggest speed bumps? Looks like you gave creative license to a class of kindergarteners,” a Facebook commenter joked.

Another user said they even tested the road themselves, commenting that they “just drove past and it felt like we were on a roller coaster.”

open image in gallery Officials in Montgomery Township, Pennsylvania, have painted wavy road lines in an effort to slow speeding drivers ( Montgomery Township )

“If you were to drive like that down the street the police would think you were drinking and driving and pull you over,” one user joked.

“Police: sir, why are you swerving? Are you drunk? Me: No, it’s the road,” one user quipped.

The city even wrote a response to users joking about the initiative, noting this is indeed “a legitimate precaution that has been put in place.”

“Our Highway Safety Officers and Traffic Engineers have determined that this is the best course of action for the area to ensure the safety of the local residents,” Public Information Assistant Ava Komasz wrote.

But other residents are on board, local outlet ABC 6 reports.

"With all the school stops and people walking and animals crossing, it's always very dangerous," resident Joe Albanese told ABC 6. "I thought it looked a little crazy when I saw the guys do it this morning, but it makes sense to me because folks are always going way too fast down Grays Lane."

Board of Supervisors Vice Chair Annette Long also defended the move, noting that officials initially considered speed bumps but couldn’t install them due to the grade of the road.

"There's a lot of different things that we've tried that just hasn't worked, so this is the next thing,” Long said, according to ABC 6. “Our engineers, our experts have said, 'Let's give this a try to see what happens.’”

"Yes, it looks like somebody just drawing lines went off the road and did their own thing, but it's not what is happening,” she added. “There actually is a plan for what's going on here.”

Chicanes “slow vehicles by forcing motorists to weave through the extensions,” the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation said.

Advantages of chicanes include reducing vehicle speeds, traffic volumes and collisions, according to the department. However, disadvantages include hindering heavy trucks, slowing snow removal and eliminating on-street parking.

The Independent has contacted Montgomery Township for comment.