Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A Republican Arizona state senator used his “legislative immunity” to get out of a speeding ticket after going 89 mph in a 65 mph speed limit zone.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety confirmed that State Senator Jake Hoffman was not cited because of the state law.

"The Trooper recognized and verified that Mr. Hoffman is an Arizona State Senator and currently in legislative session," a DPS spokesperson said, according to ABC 15.

A spokesperson for the state senator said he didn’t invoke immunity during the stop, which took place on Jan 22, but that the trooper recognized him and confirmed with Hoffman that he’s a legislator, and proceeded to not issue a ticket in adherence with state law, the local TV station reported.

Former Republican Arizona Governor Doug Ducey attempted to end the practice of legislative immunity but was unable to do so.

“Members of the legislature shall be privileged from arrest in all cases except treason, felony, and breach of the peace,” the Arizona State Constitution states.

It adds that legislators “shall not be subject to any civil process during the session of the legislature.”

Arizona Rep. Jake Hoffman, a Republican, avoided a speeding ticket on earlier this year because of the state’s legislative immunity. His fellow Republicans have tried to end the practice. ( AP )

Removing the immunity for traffic violations is now being discussed following the introduction of HCR 2503 by Republican State Rep. Quang Nguyen. If the legislation passes, voters will decide if it becomes law, with the resolution possibly being on the ballot in 2026.

“We are lawmakers. So number one, we shouldn’t break laws,” said Nguyen, according to ABC 15.

Valley resident Debbie Logan told the local TV station that the law should apply to everyone.

“I attend several meetings, and I always allow myself enough time to get there,” Logan told the station.

Lawmakers receive a sticker that they can put on their license to show officers if they get pulled over.

“I tore it off,” said Nguyen. “I just want to live my life like you.”

Lawmakers can be cited for traffic violations after the end of the legislative session.

But Nguyen said the law is an unjust privilege handed to lawmakers.

“We need to show the people we are making laws for everyone, including us,” Nguyen told ABC 15.