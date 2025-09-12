Students injured in bus rollover crash carrying more than 30 on board
Nine taken to hospital after bus with 31 onboard rolled over, officials said
A school bus carrying 31 students crashed and rolled on its side in Columbia County, Pennsylvania, sending nine kids to the hospital, according to officials.
Crews from the Catawissa Fire Company were dispatched to the scene of the wreck on Route 487 around 3 p.m. on Thursday, near the intersection of Southern Drive and Ashton Hollow Road, in Franklin Township.
“Crews worked to treat several minors prior to EMS arrival,” the department wrote on Facebook, adding that there were “no serious injuries at this point.”
“A total of 9 were transported via Ems to the local hospitals others were transported with parents/guardian’s with school official approval.”
All students were able to get out of the bus before fire crews arrived, WNEP reports.
Officials did not describe the cause of the crash, which involved a bus from the Southern Columbia Area School District.
"The district immediately notified all families of affected students. This evening, as always, the safety and well-being of our students and staff remain our top priority," the district said in a statement to the local News-Item newspaper.
"We understand that news like this is unsettling, and we are committed to keeping our families informed. Counselors and mental health staff will be available at school tomorrow (Friday), and in the coming days, for all students and staff who may need additional support.”
“This is a worse-case scenario for all of us,” Catawissa Fire Chief Dale Hendricks told the paper. “(There was) a large number of occupants and this was listed as a mass transport and mass casualty type of event. All the resources worked together.”
Route 487 has since reopened, WNEP reports.
