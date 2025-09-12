Students injured in bus rollover crash carrying more than 30 on board

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A school bus carrying 31 students crashed and rolled on its side in Columbia County, Pennsylvania, sending nine kids to the hospital, according to officials.

Crews from the Catawissa Fire Company were dispatched to the scene of the wreck on Route 487 around 3 p.m. on Thursday, near the intersection of Southern Drive and Ashton Hollow Road, in Franklin Township.

“Crews worked to treat several minors prior to EMS arrival,” the department wrote on Facebook, adding that there were “no serious injuries at this point.”

“A total of 9 were transported via Ems to the local hospitals others were transported with parents/guardian’s with school official approval.”

All students were able to get out of the bus before fire crews arrived, WNEP reports.

open image in gallery Nine children injured in bus rollover crash in Pennsylvania. Officials have not publicly described what caused the incident ( WNEP )

Officials did not describe the cause of the crash, which involved a bus from the Southern Columbia Area School District.

"The district immediately notified all families of affected students. This evening, as always, the safety and well-being of our students and staff remain our top priority," the district said in a statement to the local News-Item newspaper.

"We understand that news like this is unsettling, and we are committed to keeping our families informed. Counselors and mental health staff will be available at school tomorrow (Friday), and in the coming days, for all students and staff who may need additional support.”

“This is a worse-case scenario for all of us,” Catawissa Fire Chief Dale Hendricks told the paper. “(There was) a large number of occupants and this was listed as a mass transport and mass casualty type of event. All the resources worked together.”

Route 487 has since reopened, WNEP reports.