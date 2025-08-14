Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A Texas school bus carrying more than 40 students rolled onto its side after veering off a road while on its way to drop off students after their first day of class, injuring 12 people, authorities said.

The bus was carrying 43 people — 42 children and the bus driver — some of whom suffered serious injuries, Austin-Travis County officials said.

The incident occurred around 3.15 p.m. Wednesday, when the school bus, traveling south on Nameless Road, veered off the right side of the road “for an unknown reason” and rolled over, Department of Public Safety Sgt. Billy Ray said at a news conference.

The preliminary crash investigation is still ongoing, Ray said.

Twelve people were transported to local hospitals. At least one person has life-threatening injuries, while two others have “potentially life-threatening injuries,” Assistant Chief Kevin Parker, with Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Services, said during the press conference.

open image in gallery A Texas school bus carrying 43 people, mostly elementary school students, rolled onto its side after the vehicle veered off the road on the first day of class ( © 2025 Jay Janner / Austin American-Statesman )

The victims have not been named. The driver was among those taken to the hospital, officials said.

“This tragedy this afternoon is really breaking our hearts,” Leander Independent School District Superintendent Bruce Gearing said, noting that the community is still reeling from the floods that devastated the state last month.

open image in gallery A Leander Independent School District bus lies on its side after crashing in Texas on Wednesday ( AP )

The bus, a 2024 vehicle equipped with state-regulated seatbelts, was primarily used to transport students from Bagdad Elementary School, Gearing said.

No students had been dropped off yet when the bus veered off course, the superintendent added.

“We want each of those students and their families to know that our prayers are with them, our thoughts are with them and we will do everything that we can in our power to support them,” he said.

Photos captured the damaged yellow school bus, flipped onto its side next to the rural road, with a broken windshield.

Officials said Round Mountain Baptist Church was being used as a reunification site.