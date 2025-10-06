CBS buys The Free Press website, installs founder Bari Weiss as CBS News editor-in-chief

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Paramount said Monday that it has bought the commentary website The Free Press and installed its founder, Bari Weiss, as the editor-in-chief of CBS News, a newly created position.

The announcement, while anticipated, is a bold move for the venerable television news network initiated by new corporate leader David Ellison. Weiss’ experience is in print journalism, particularly in commentary.

“I am confident her entrepreneurial drive and editorial vision will invigorate CBS News,” Ellison said in a news release. “This move is part of Paramount’s bigger vision to modernize content and the way it connects — directly and passionately — to audiences around the world.”

Some at CBS News have been concerned that the news division is moving in a direction more friendly to President Donald Trump.

This year, Paramount Global agreed to pay Trump $16 million to settle a lawsuit regarding the editing of an interview with then presidential candidate Kamala Harris on CBS’ storied “60 Minutes” news program.

Journalists were infuriated and a senator suggested an investigation to determine whether bribery laws were broken. The company was hoping to put the issue to rest as it sought administration approval of a major merger.

That deal has since been approved by the Trump administration.

No purchase price was announced for The Free Press, which has been a success in the five years since Weiss started it after leaving The New York Times as an opinion editor. When she left the Times, she wrote a letter of resignation that talked about a culture of intolerance at the newspaper and said she was bullied by colleagues who disagreed with her.

In a letter to CBS News employees on Monday, Weiss said that CBS was part of a deep family tradition growing up in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

“My goal in the coming days and weeks is to get to know you,” she wrote. “I want to hear from you about what's working, what isn't, and your thoughts on how we can make CBS News the most trusted news organization in America and the world. I'll approach it the way any reporters would — with an open mind, a fresh notebook and an urgent deadline.”

Ellison said Weiss will report directly to him and partner with CBS News President Tom Cibrowski, who reports to Paramount executive George Cheeks.

Ellison said that Weiss will “shape editorial priorities, champion core values across platforms and lead innovation in how the organization reports and delivers the news.”

He said that “we believe the majority of the country longs for news that is balanced and fact-based, and we want CBS to be their home.”