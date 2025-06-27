Oregon psychiatric hospital spends thousands of taxpayers’ money on sex toys for patients — many of whom are criminals, report finds

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A state-run psychiatric facility in Oregon is under scrutiny over a policy that permits distributing sex toys to patients after an investigation by NBC affiliate KGW8.

Oregon State Hospital provided 65 sexual aids to patients last year, costing taxpayers $2,900. In 2023, 42 sex toys were distributed to patients.

The hospital is the highest security psychiatric facility in the state, and many of its patients are involved in the criminal justice system, either because they are unfit to stand trial or found guilty but legally insane on charges ranging from minor misdemeanors to serious felonies, including violent and sexual offenses.

“How does that make any sense?” asked Tiffany Edens, a rape survivor and advocate for crime victims.

“You are feeding into people's fantasies — people that have no business to have these types of toys,” she added.

open image in gallery Federal inspectors previously found the facility distributing condoms despite discouraging sexual contact. ( Josh Partee/CC BY-SA 2.5 )

According to the hospital’s patient handbook, “certain items you may need for personal use, such as sexual aids” are permitted.

A public records request by KGW revealed a detailed policy, including a 10-page color catalog of various sex toys available to patients.

The catalog included brand names such as The Vortex, Throttle Stroker, Her Pocket Bullet, Double Dancer, Vibrating Helping Hand Pro, Vibrating Shower Stroker, and Waterproof Prostate Massager. Prices range from $14.78 to $84.99.

Oregon State Hospital spokesperson Amber Shoebridge confirmed to the network that the sexual aids are paid for with public money and serve an important therapeutic purpose.

“The need for sexual expression doesn’t disappear in institutional settings,” Shoebridge wrote in a statement to KGW. “Oregon State Hospital provides access to sexual aids as a way to offer patients an ethical, and therapeutic and private form alternative for a lack of sexual expression.”

According to Shoebridge, sexual expression can reduce stress, calm the nervous system, and support emotional well-being.

Patients without appropriate sexual outlets may use unsafe objects, such as toothbrushes, crayons, or shampoo bottles. Access to sexual aids, she explained, creates a safer environment for staff and other patients.

The sexual aid policy involves a treatment process with occupational therapists and an interdisciplinary team. Patients must provide consent and understand the proper use and hygiene.

Devices are inspected monthly for at least three months, with ongoing monitoring. Consent is evaluated on a case-by-case basis, with therapists assessing patients' understanding, ability to operate, and their capacity to follow rules.

Only hospital-approved, non-porous silicone devices are allowed, with a limit of two sex toys.

Oregon State Hospital previously faced criticism for policies on sexual health; in May 2024, federal inspectors found it distributing condoms despite discouraging sexual contact.

Shoebridge said condoms were intended to promote cleanliness and self-pleasure, but the practice is now discontinued.