The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A Florida man who forced a teenage girl to sign a “sex slave contract” has now been accused of attempting to hire a hitman to kill her before she could testify against him.

Andrew Mustapick, 70, of Vero Beach in Indian River County, was facing sentencing in June for unlawful sexual activity with a minor in 2021. He had already signed a no-contest plea deal to another charge in January, and was sentenced to a year in prison and 10 years of sex offender probation for that offense.

But a family member of the victim came forward in March and told police that Mustapick was trying to hire a hitman to have the victim killed, the Indian River County Sheriff’s Office said.

Police tailed Mustapick and carried out an undercover operation in which he allegedly offered an undercover detective $50,000 to kill the victim, said police officials.

Mustapick was arrested Monday on criminal solicitation charges and police said that more charges could soon follow.

open image in gallery Andrew Mustapick was sentenced to a year in prison and 10 years of sex offender probation beginning in June, but a family member of the victim came forward in March and told police that Mustapick was trying to hire a hitman to have her killed, the Indian River County Sheriff’s Office said. ( Indian River County Sheriff's Office )

“This guy is an absolute animal,” Indian River Sheriff Eric Flowers said at a news conference Tuesday. “Over eight months he’s going to spend in prison, he’s willing to have somebody bumped off.”

Mustapick, a computer technician, initially considered bribing the victim $40,000 not to testify in a bid to reduce the 10-year sex offender probation part of his sentencing, Flowers said.

But then he was caught on camera saying to the undercover detective that it would be “easier” and “cheaper” to have the victim killed, Flowers said.

Police caught him dumping electronics into the Sebastian River, Flowers added.

He is being held at the Indian River County Jail.