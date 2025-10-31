Ohio man forgot his winning $50 lotto ticket at home when he went to cash it. So he bought another and hit the jackpot
The winner said his wife didn’t believe his win until their son confirmed it on the Ohio Lottery app
Sometimes it pays to be forgetful.
An Ohio man’s oversight turned into a life-changing moment when his forgetfulness scored him a $500,000 lottery prize.
The unidentified Roseville resident told the Ohio Lottery that he went to cash a $50 winning Best of 7’s scratch-off in Zanesville but discovered he’d left the ticket at home.
Trying his luck again, the man said he decided to buy another Best of 7’s scratch-off at South 60 Market in Zanesville, and nearly became sick in his car when he realized he’d won half a million.
He called his wife to tell her the good news, but said she didn’t believe him – until their son confirmed it on the Ohio Lottery app.
The winning number was 13, which is also his dirt car racing number.
As for his advice on how he got so lucky, the man told the lottery, “You can’t win if you don’t play.”
After taxes, the man will take home $364,375, which he plans to use to pay off his house, buy a new car, and spend more time with his family.
Best of 7’s offers 60 chances to win per ticket, with one top and two second-tier prizes still remaining as of October 28, the lottery said.
