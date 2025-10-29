GM lays off 1,700 workers at plants in Michigan and Ohio amid slower EV demand

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

General Motors is laying off about 1,700 workers across manufacturing sites in Michigan and Ohio, as the auto giant adjusts to slowing demand for electric vehicles.

The Detroit News first reported the cuts on Wednesday — covering about 1,200 jobs at an all-electric plant in the Detroit area and 550 workers at Ultium Cells battery cell plant in Ohio, in addition to hundreds of other employees slated for temporary layoffs. GM later confirmed the news to The Associated Press.

“In response to slower near-term EV adoption and an evolving regulatory environment, General Motors is realigning EV capacity,” the company said in a statement about the cuts at its all-electric plant, while maintaining that it “remains committed to our U.S. manufacturing footprint.”

GM added that Ultium Cells is also “adjusting production in response to recent changes in customer plant demand.” The company said that battery cell production in Warren, Ohio and a facility in Spring Hill, Tennessee would be paused beginning January 2026.

Per the The Detroit News, 850 workers at the Ohio plant are slated for “temporary layoffs,” along with another 700 employees in Tennessee.

GM says that impacted employees “may be eligible to continue receiving a significant portion of their regular wages or salary, plus benefits.” The company said it will use the pause to make upgrades at both facilities, and it anticipates resuming operations by the middle of next year.

The dwindling EV adoption cited by GM Wednesday arrives shortly after a recent expiration of federal tax credits. Before Sept. 30, new EVs came with a $7,500 federal tax credit, and used ones included up to $4,000. But prospective buyers can no longer qualify. The incentive was ended as part of the massive tax and spending cut bill Congress passed in June.