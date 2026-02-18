Popular cruise line changes its dress code, leaving passengers confused
Norwegian says the stricter rules apply only to select dining rooms
Norwegian Cruise Line is tightening its once ultra-relaxed dress code at select onboard specialty dining restaurants, signaling a shift away from the casual, flip-flop-friendly image the company has recently promoted to travelers.
“When it comes to what to wear, you can go resort casual or get decked-out and look your best — it’s your call. That’s the freedom of Freestyle Cruising,” the company says on its website. “We even have special ‘Dress-Up or Not Night.’ It’s the perfect opportunity to get your portrait taken with your family, that special someone or even with the ship’s Captain.”
However, under the updated policy, guests will no longer be allowed to wear items commonly associated with casual vacation wear — including tank tops for men, baseball caps or overly faded or ripped jeans worn below the hip — during dinner service at several premium and specialty restaurants. Those venues include Cagney’s Steakhouse, Le Bistro, Onda by Scarpetta, Palomar and The Haven Restaurant, according to AL.com.
Norwegian says the stricter rules apply only to select dining rooms and that most areas of the ship will continue to allow casual attire.
“Everywhere else, you’re good to go,” the cruise line says. “Come comfy, dine happy.”
A Reddit forum discussing the changes garnered mixed reactions from cruisers.
“They just did a whole ad campaign about they were the first with to do away with dress codes for dinner. It was called ‘Its Different Out Here.’ Now this. I guess flippy floppy aren’t so accepted.” one user wrote.
Another argued that “dress comfortably” still means having basic standards for dining rooms, while some said that what others wear, like hoodies, doesn’t affect anyone else’s experience.
“I’m gonna double down here and point out (like I did elsewhere) that few upscale restaurants have a dress code near this. I live in Los Angeles and eat at trendy Michelin-starred/recommended places regularly. I cannot think of one that wouldn’t allow a customer in shorts,” one person said.
“I can understand saying no robes but a hoodie seems crazy, it's a perfectly acceptable thing to wear to a casual dining experience, which is what [the cruises main dining room] is,” a user replied.
The Independent has contacted Norwegian for comment.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks