Florida man sues steakhouse after suffering ‘severe bodily injury’ when toilet he was using ‘shattered’ beneath him, suit says
Michael Green claims that he has ‘significant and permanent loss of an important bodily function’ after the toilet collapsed beneath him
A Florida man is suing a major steakhouse chain after one of the restaurant’s toilets “shattered” while he was using it.
Michael Green said in a lawsuit that the incident unfolded during a visit to an Outback Steakhouse in Ocala on March 26.
The lawsuit, which was filed by law firm Dan Newlin Injury Attorneys, alleges that Green left his table to use a handicapped stall during his meal. That was when the seat collapsed beneath him, causing him to fall to the ground.
Green’s lawsuit, which was seen by Ocala News, claims that he suffered “significant and permanent loss of an important bodily function and/or permanent and significant scarring” as a result of his injuries.
Now, he is suing the Australian-themed chain of steakhouses for damages in excess of $50,000. He has also accused the company of negligence on the basis that it failed to “ensure the toilet was secured to the floor.”
Outback Steakhouse has more than 1,000 locations across the world, 670 of which are in the United States, according to its quarterly report.
Founded in 1988, the Tampa-based company is known for its “bloomin’ onions.” The deep-fried dish consists of an onion cut to resemble a flower and is often served with the brand’s dipping sauce.
However, like many restaurant chains, the brand has been forced to close several of its locations as part of a “turnaround plan.”
Two of the sites that have closed are based in Alabama, with another two being located in Florida. Locations in Maryland, Louisiana, New York and Wisconsin were also closed as part of the plan.
Outback Steakhouse is operated by parent company Bloomin’ Brands which confirmed the news in a statement given to USA Today.
"We considered a variety of factors, including sales and traffic, trade areas, and potential investments to improve performance," Elizabeth Daly, the company’s spokesperson, wrote.
The wave of closures comes just months after 41 “underperforming” restaurants were shuttered by Bloomin’ Brands in February.
Employees at the axed locations were offered jobs at nearby restaurants if possible.
“Closing restaurants is never easy," Bloomin' Brands said in a statement at the time. "This was a business decision that has no reflection on the staff or their service.
“Many team members will have the opportunity to transfer to open positions at another restaurant,” the statement continued. “Employees who do not will receive severance.”
The Independent has contacted Bloomin’ Brands and Dan Newlin Injury Attorneys.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks