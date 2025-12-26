Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A Florida man is suing a major steakhouse chain after one of the restaurant’s toilets “shattered” while he was using it.

Michael Green said in a lawsuit that the incident unfolded during a visit to an Outback Steakhouse in Ocala on March 26.

The lawsuit, which was filed by law firm Dan Newlin Injury Attorneys, alleges that Green left his table to use a handicapped stall during his meal. That was when the seat collapsed beneath him, causing him to fall to the ground.

Green’s lawsuit, which was seen by Ocala News, claims that he suffered “significant and permanent loss of an important bodily function and/or permanent and significant scarring” as a result of his injuries.

Now, he is suing the Australian-themed chain of steakhouses for damages in excess of $50,000. He has also accused the company of negligence on the basis that it failed to “ensure the toilet was secured to the floor.”

open image in gallery A man is suing Outback Steakhouse after a toilet allegedly collapsed beneath him at a restaurant in Ocala ( Getty Images )

Outback Steakhouse has more than 1,000 locations across the world, 670 of which are in the United States, according to its quarterly report.

Founded in 1988, the Tampa-based company is known for its “bloomin’ onions.” The deep-fried dish consists of an onion cut to resemble a flower and is often served with the brand’s dipping sauce.

However, like many restaurant chains, the brand has been forced to close several of its locations as part of a “turnaround plan.”

Two of the sites that have closed are based in Alabama, with another two being located in Florida. Locations in Maryland, Louisiana, New York and Wisconsin were also closed as part of the plan.

open image in gallery He has claimed that the company failed to check whether the toilet was properly fastened to the floor ( Scott Olson/Getty Images )

Outback Steakhouse is operated by parent company Bloomin’ Brands which confirmed the news in a statement given to USA Today.

"We considered a variety of factors, including sales and traffic, trade areas, and potential investments to improve performance," Elizabeth Daly, the company’s spokesperson, wrote.

The wave of closures comes just months after 41 “underperforming” restaurants were shuttered by Bloomin’ Brands in February.

Employees at the axed locations were offered jobs at nearby restaurants if possible.

“Closing restaurants is never easy," Bloomin' Brands said in a statement at the time. "This was a business decision that has no reflection on the staff or their service.

“Many team members will have the opportunity to transfer to open positions at another restaurant,” the statement continued. “Employees who do not will receive severance.”

The Independent has contacted Bloomin’ Brands and Dan Newlin Injury Attorneys.