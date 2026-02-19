Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Norwegian Cruise Line is tightening its once ultra-relaxed dress code at select onboard specialty dining restaurants, signaling a shift away from the casual, flip-flop-friendly image the company has recently promoted to travelers.

“When it comes to what to wear, you can go resort casual or get decked-out and look your best — it’s your call. That’s the freedom of Freestyle Cruising,” the company says on its website. “We even have special ‘Dress-Up or Not Night.’ It’s the perfect opportunity to get your portrait taken with your family, that special someone or even with the ship’s Captain.”

However, under the updated policy, guests will no longer be allowed to wear items commonly associated with casual vacation wear — including tank tops for men, baseball caps or overly faded or ripped jeans worn below the hip — during dinner service at several premium and specialty restaurants. Those venues include Cagney’s Steakhouse, Le Bistro, Onda by Scarpetta, Palomar and The Haven Restaurant, according to AL.com.

Norwegian says the stricter rules apply only to select dining rooms and that most areas of the ship will continue to allow casual attire.

“Everywhere else, you’re good to go,” the cruise line says. “Come comfy, dine happy.”

Under Norwegian's new dress code, flip-flops and shorts are banned during dinner at select specialty restaurants, including Cagney’s, Le Bistro, Onda, Palomar and The Haven ( Getty Images )

A Reddit forum discussing the changes garnered mixed reactions from cruisers.

“They just did a whole ad campaign about they were the first with to do away with dress codes for dinner. It was called ‘Its Different Out Here.’ Now this. I guess flippy floppy aren’t so accepted.” one user wrote.

Another argued that “dress comfortably” still means having basic standards for dining rooms, while some said that what others wear, like hoodies, doesn’t affect anyone else’s experience.

“I’m gonna double down here and point out (like I did elsewhere) that few upscale restaurants have a dress code near this. I live in Los Angeles and eat at trendy Michelin-starred/recommended places regularly. I cannot think of one that wouldn’t allow a customer in shorts,” one person said.

“I can understand saying no robes but a hoodie seems crazy, it's a perfectly acceptable thing to wear to a casual dining experience, which is what [the cruises main dining room] is,” a user replied.

The Independent has contacted Norwegian for comment.