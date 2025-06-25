The best places to potentially see the Northern Lights this week
From Alaska to Maine, skywatchers will be able to see the colorful displays that light up the night sky
Skywatchers in 15 states may be able to see the northern lights this week.
The northern lights, which scientists call aurora borealis, are colorful displays that light the night sky.
You usually hear about people traveling to Canada or even Iceland to see the lights, but they can also be viewed in the U.S., depending on where you live.
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Space Weather Prediction Center has shared forecast maps showing 15 northern states from Alaska to Maine where locals may be able to see the aurora borealis Tuesday night and Wednesday night.
Most of Washington, Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan and Maine are predicted to have the northern lights visible.
Those in the northern parts of Idaho, Wyoming, Iowa, New York, Vermont and New Hampshire may also view the lights.
Alaska residents have the highest likelihood of viewing the colorful display.
The northern lights and the southern lights, also known as aurora australis, occur when energetic space particles collide with atoms and molecules in the atmosphere, according to NASA.
Auroras can appear in multiple colors from green-blue to purple-pink. The color of an aurora depends on the type of atmospheric gas that is hit and where the gas is located.
