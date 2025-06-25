Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
BulletinTrump latest
The best places to potentially see the Northern Lights this week

From Alaska to Maine, skywatchers will be able to see the colorful displays that light up the night sky

Rachel Dobkin
in New York
Wednesday 25 June 2025 18:55 EDT
Comments
US: TIMELAPSE - Northern lights illuminate night sky in Napa Valley, California

Skywatchers in 15 states may be able to see the northern lights this week.

The northern lights, which scientists call aurora borealis, are colorful displays that light the night sky.

You usually hear about people traveling to Canada or even Iceland to see the lights, but they can also be viewed in the U.S., depending on where you live.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Space Weather Prediction Center has shared forecast maps showing 15 northern states from Alaska to Maine where locals may be able to see the aurora borealis Tuesday night and Wednesday night.

Skywatchers in 15 states may be able to see the Northern Lights typically seen in places such as Iceland and Canada this week
Skywatchers in 15 states may be able to see the Northern Lights typically seen in places such as Iceland and Canada this week (Cole Burston/AFP via Getty Images)
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Space Weather Prediction Center has shared forecast maps showing states from Alaska to Maine that may be able to see the northern lights Tuesday night and Wednesday night
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Space Weather Prediction Center has shared forecast maps showing states from Alaska to Maine that may be able to see the northern lights Tuesday night and Wednesday night (National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Space Weather Prediction Center)

Most of Washington, Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan and Maine are predicted to have the northern lights visible.

Those in the northern parts of Idaho, Wyoming, Iowa, New York, Vermont and New Hampshire may also view the lights.

Alaska residents have the highest likelihood of viewing the colorful display.

The northern lights and the southern lights, also known as aurora australis, occur when energetic space particles collide with atoms and molecules in the atmosphere, according to NASA.

Auroras can appear in multiple colors from green-blue to purple-pink. The color of an aurora depends on the type of atmospheric gas that is hit and where the gas is located.

