Brace for the ‘heat dome’. Temperatures across the Midwest and East Coast will hit dangerous levels this coming week

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

More than 170 million Americans will face dangerous temperatures and humidity in the coming days as a heat dome develops over much of the U.S.

The first major heat wave of the year is expected to challenge record temperatures across the central and eastern states from the weekend into next week.

“It will be exceptionally warm at night with little relief once the sun goes down," AccuWeather Chief On-Air Meteorologist Bernie Rayno warned. "Many urban areas may struggle to drop below 80 at night, and that can take a toll on the body without air conditioning."

Sweltering heat was already impacting the West on Thursday and Friday – the longest day of the year – with highs peaking up to 104 degrees around Salt Lake City and Denver. One picture shared by the National Weather Service in Utah captured an infrared thermometer reading on a car’s dashboard at 165 degrees.

“NEVER leave children or pets inside a closed car on a hot day like this,” they said.

open image in gallery More than 170 million Americans will bake in extreme heat over the weekend and into next week due to a heat dome. High humidity in major cities will make conditions even more dangerous than normal ( AP )

So, what is a heat dome, how does it form, and what should Americans be wary of in the upcoming days? Here’s what to know...

What is a heat dome?

A heat dome occurs when a large area of high pressure in the upper atmosphere acts as a reservoir that traps heat and humidity, Ricky Castro, a National Weather Service meteorologist in Illinois, said.

Warm surface air beneath a heat dome can linger for several days or even weeks, threatening human health.

Extreme heat is the leading cause of weather-related fatalities in the U.S.

“Extreme heat is tragically the leading cause of weather-related fatalities in America,” AccuWeather Chief Meteorologist Jonathan Porter said. “There is an amplified risk of heat-related illnesses because this is the first heat wave of the year for millions of people, and their bodies are not yet acclimated to this type of heat and humidity.”

How do they form?

open image in gallery Heat domes are tied to the jet stream. They trap heat over areas for days or even weeks ( AFP via Getty Images )

Heat domes are typically linked to the behavior of the jet stream which, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration explains, is a band of fast winds high in the atmosphere that move in meandering wavelike patterns. When the jet stream shifts northward, it moves slower and sinks. That allows for lower humdity and for the sun to create progressively hotter conditions on the ground.

However, air descending down mountains can also contribute to heat domes, as it warms even more.

Over cities, it is often warmer because pavement, buildings, and other types of hard surfaces tend to absorb and retain more heat.

“There may be more danger than a typical heat event, due to the longevity of near-record or record high nighttime lows and elevated heat index readings,” the National Weather Service’s Weather Prediction Center said.

Who will it impact this time?

open image in gallery A map shows heat across the U.S. next week. It will hit major cities in the Midwest, Southeast, and along the East Coast ( AccuWeather )

Last summer, a heat dome “broiled” the Northeast and Midwest. This summer, it’s coming for big cities in the central U.S. and along the East Coast, along with horrible humidity that makes being outside even riskier.

AccuWeather expects that Philadelphia and Washington, D.C. will experience at least one week with highs at or above 90 degrees.

To the north, the Big Apple will also see multiple days of highs in the 90s, and areas around Manhattan will have temperatures exceeding 100 degrees.

Heading west, Chicagoans are bracing for three to five days of highs in the 90s, marking the “most intense heat wave Chicago has experienced in the last few years.”

Temperatures in Kansas City, Missouri, Oklahoma City, St. Louis, and Nashville will also leap above 90 degrees for multiple days.

To the Southeast, Atlanta and Charlotte are forecast to see temperatures between five and 15 degrees above the historical average.

So, how long will it last?

open image in gallery Human-caused climate change is making the planet hotter. It’s also making heat waves longer and more severe ( AFP via Getty Images )

Temperatures are expected to dip a bit by mid-week and into the weekend, according to Fox Weather. Still, this is only the start of the summer season.

Human-caused climate change is making heat waves more frequent and severe. Last year was the hottest year on record, and the first heat advisory was issued in Alaska last week.

This will be the first stretch of true summertime weather for many in the eastern U.S.

“A lot of those folks have been saying, where’s summer? Well, buckle up, because it’s coming,” AccuWeather’s Tom Kines said.

With reporting from The Associated Press