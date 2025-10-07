Scientists in US awarded the Nobel Prize in Physics for quantum mechanics discovery

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Nobel Prize in Physics has been awarded to a team of scientists based in the U.S. for their landmark discovery in quantum mechanics.

John Clarke, Michel H. Devoret and John M. Martinis were handed 11 million Swedish Kronor ($1.17 million) for their work.

The trio’s experiments demonstrated that the strange laws and properties of the quantum world can have measurable effects in everyday science.

John Clarke, Michel H. Devoret and John M. Martinis won the Nobel Prize for Physics ( AP )

These discoveries included developing a superconducting electrical system that could pass from one physical state to another. The discovery mimics a ball passing through a wall instead of bouncing back after impact in a process known as “tunneling.”

Martinis, based at University of California Santa Barbara, and his colleagues originally conducted the experiments in the 1980s, with their work still being used in research today.

Each of them will be awarded with gold medals by the king of Sweden.

Both Martinis and Devoret, a French physicist at Yale University, have previously worked for Google Quantum AI to develop supercomputers for the company.

Clarke, their colleague on their Nobel Prize winning discovery, is a British scientist based at the University of California at Berkeley. He described the win as “the surprise of my life.”

“Our discovery, in some ways, is the basis of quantum computing,” Clarke added.

The winners of this year’s Nobel Prize in Physics were revealed at the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences.

"There is no advanced technology used today that does not rely on quantum mechanics, including mobile phones, cameras...and fibre optic cables," the Nobel committee said when revealing the winners.

“It is wonderful to be able to celebrate the way that century-old quantum mechanics continually offers new surprises,” says Olle Eriksson, Chair of the Nobel Committee for Physics. “It is also enormously useful, as quantum mechanics is the foundation of all digital technology,” says Olle Eriksson, Chair of the Nobel Committee for Physics.

Quantum mechanics is the study of how light and matter behave on an atomic and subatomic scale. It is used

