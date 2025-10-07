Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A British scientist is among three recipients of the Nobel Prize in Physics for their research into quantum mechanical tunnelling.

John Clarke, a Cambridge University alumnus, conducted his research at the University of California in the US. Reacting to the news, Mr Clarke told reporters by phone: "To put it mildly, it was the surprise of my life."

Michel H Devoret and John M Martinis were also awarded the physics Nobel on Tuesday. A fellow of the Royal Society of London and the Institute of Physics, Mr Clarke paid tribute to his co-laureates, stating: "their contributions are just overwhelming".

"Our discovery in some ways is the basis of quantum computing. Exactly at this moment where this fits in is not entirely clear to me."

John Clarke, Michel H Devoret and John M. Martinis, on screen behind, win the Nobel Prize in Physics ( AP )

Speaking from his mobile phone, Mr Clarke said: "One of the underlying reasons that cellphones work is because of all this work."

The Nobel committee said that the laureates' work provides opportunities to develop "the next generation of quantum technology, including quantum cryptography, quantum computers, and quantum sensors".

"It is wonderful to be able to celebrate the way that century-old quantum mechanics continually offers new surprises," said Olle Eriksson, chairman of the Nobel Committee for Physics.

"It is also enormously useful, as quantum mechanics is the foundation of all digital technology."

It is the 119th time the prize has been awarded.

Last year, artificial intelligence pioneers John Hopfield and Geoffrey Hinton won the physics prize for helping create the building blocks of machine learning.

Nobel announcements continue with the chemistry prize on Wednesday and literature on Thursday.

The Nobel Peace Prize will be announced Friday and the Nobel Memorial Prize in economics on October 13.

The award ceremony will be held December 10, the anniversary of the 1896 death of Alfred Nobel, the wealthy Swedish industrialist and the inventor of dynamite who founded the prizes.

The prizes carry priceless prestige and a cash award of 11 million Swedish kronor (£872,000).