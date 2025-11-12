Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

An air force veteran tragically died after being caught in a mail handling machine at a USPS depot in Allen Park, 12 miles outside of Detroit.

The remains of Nicholas John Acker, 36, were stuck in the machine for 6-8 hours before the Allen Park Fire Department arrived at the facility on Saturday. Just ten days before his gruesome death, Acker had proposed to his partner, Stephanie Jaszcz.

According to Click On Detroit, Jaszcz waited for hours at the USPS facility after her fiancé failed to return home following the end of his shift.

She told the broadcaster that Acker had worked as a mechanic at the depot for over a year, having served in the Air Force for nearly 9 years.

Maintenance crews later discovered Acker’s remains, and his death is not being treated as suspicious, Allen Park Police Detective Lt. Jason Dobbertin told the Detroit Free Press.

open image in gallery Nicholas Acker, a former Air Force veteran, died after falling into a machine at a USPS depot in Michigan ( Facebook/@Nick Acker )

Authorities have yet to release further details about Acker’s death, and an investigation into how he fell into the machine is ongoing.

Jaszcz has since slammed a statement from her husband’s ex-employer, USPS, as “gross” and “inhumane.”

“The United States Postal Service is deeply saddened by the loss of our employee at the Detroit Network Distribution Center (NDC) in Allen Park, MI,” the USPS statement read, seen by Click On Detroit. “Our thoughts and prayers are with his family. The NDC is fully operational at this time.”

A furious Jaszcz hit back by saying, “‘The mail’s still moving?’ Gross,” according to Click On Detroit.

“Sorry about the loss, but the mail’s still moving,’” she continued. “They couldn’t even say his name or acknowledge that he was an Air Force veteran.

“A man gone. A veteran. A husband. A human being. And all you can think of is mail keeps moving? Inhumane. It’s gross.”

open image in gallery Acker was killed at the USPS distribution center in Allen Park, 12 miles from Detoirt ( Google Streetview )

Acker’s obituary states that he was born in Dearborn, Michigan, and moved to Trenton, where he lived with his fianceé. His funeral will be held on Friday, following a visitation service on Thursday.

In the meantime, Jaszcz is calling for more information about her husband’s gruesome death to be released.

“We want to know what happened and how long he was there,” she told Click On Detroit. “That’s what we want to know.

“We want to know how he even ended up there and why doesn’t anybody know where he was at?”

The Independent has contacted the Allen Park Fire Department, USPS and the Allen Park Police Department.