Air Force vet found dead in USPS mail hauling machine as his fiancée slams post office’s response as ‘inhumane’
Nicholas Acker had proposed to his fianceé just ten days before his remains were found in a mail handling machine at his workplace
An air force veteran tragically died after being caught in a mail handling machine at a USPS depot in Allen Park, 12 miles outside of Detroit.
The remains of Nicholas John Acker, 36, were stuck in the machine for 6-8 hours before the Allen Park Fire Department arrived at the facility on Saturday. Just ten days before his gruesome death, Acker had proposed to his partner, Stephanie Jaszcz.
According to Click On Detroit, Jaszcz waited for hours at the USPS facility after her fiancé failed to return home following the end of his shift.
She told the broadcaster that Acker had worked as a mechanic at the depot for over a year, having served in the Air Force for nearly 9 years.
Maintenance crews later discovered Acker’s remains, and his death is not being treated as suspicious, Allen Park Police Detective Lt. Jason Dobbertin told the Detroit Free Press.
Authorities have yet to release further details about Acker’s death, and an investigation into how he fell into the machine is ongoing.
Jaszcz has since slammed a statement from her husband’s ex-employer, USPS, as “gross” and “inhumane.”
“The United States Postal Service is deeply saddened by the loss of our employee at the Detroit Network Distribution Center (NDC) in Allen Park, MI,” the USPS statement read, seen by Click On Detroit. “Our thoughts and prayers are with his family. The NDC is fully operational at this time.”
A furious Jaszcz hit back by saying, “‘The mail’s still moving?’ Gross,” according to Click On Detroit.
“Sorry about the loss, but the mail’s still moving,’” she continued. “They couldn’t even say his name or acknowledge that he was an Air Force veteran.
“A man gone. A veteran. A husband. A human being. And all you can think of is mail keeps moving? Inhumane. It’s gross.”
Acker’s obituary states that he was born in Dearborn, Michigan, and moved to Trenton, where he lived with his fianceé. His funeral will be held on Friday, following a visitation service on Thursday.
In the meantime, Jaszcz is calling for more information about her husband’s gruesome death to be released.
“We want to know what happened and how long he was there,” she told Click On Detroit. “That’s what we want to know.
“We want to know how he even ended up there and why doesn’t anybody know where he was at?”
The Independent has contacted the Allen Park Fire Department, USPS and the Allen Park Police Department.
