Grounded flights cause travel chaos after storms force New York City flood watch

At least six East Coast airports including JFK were forced to ground flights due to storms on Monday, causing severe delays and throwing travelers' plans into chaos.

New York City's JFK, LaGuardia, and Newark International airports were all under ground stop orders at one point on Monday evening, according to the Federal Aviation Administration, as well as Philadelphia International, Baltimore/Washington, and Ronald Reagan Washington Airport outside D.C.

By 8:30pm Eastern Time some of those ground stops had ended, but the FAA still reported delays of between 45 minutes and three hours.

Meanwhile, New York City officials urged residents to take precautions against heat and floods on Tuesday due to "hot and humid conditions" expected to "approach or exceed" 100 F.

New Jersey governor Phil Murphy declared a state of emergency due to flash flooding and “high levels of rainfall” in parts of the state.

“Please stay indoors and avoid unnecessary travel. Stay safe, New Jersey,” Murphy said.

Some Big Apple subway routes were also suspended, rerouted, or severely delayed due to flooding, according to transit authorities.

A flash flood warning was in effect for all five boroughs of the city as of Monday night.

“Heavy rain is continuing across the city, and more is expected tonight. Roads can flood quickly, especially in low-lying areas. Never walk or drive through floodwaters,” said the city’s emergency management agency.

“If you live in a basement apartment, stay alert. Flash flooding can happen with little warning, including overnight. Keep a phone, flashlight, and go bag nearby. Be ready to move to higher ground.

“Make sure you have more than one way to get emergency updates and that emergency alerts are enabled on your phone.”

This story is developing and will be updated.