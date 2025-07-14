Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
Texas floods latest: Death toll climbs to 132 as dozens rescued after new round of flash floods

Flood warnings remain in effect across the Hill Country on Monday as thunderstorms and heavy rain continue to batter the region

James Liddell,Oliver O'Connell
Monday 14 July 2025 04:36 EDT
Comments
Trump on Texas flood alerts: 'Maybe they should've had bells or something go off'

A new round of flash floods tore through Central Texas, triggering dozens of rescues as the death toll climbed to 132.

Emergency crews resumed some recovery efforts Sunday afternoon after heavy rain brought renewed flood threats to Kerr County, temporarily halting operations in a region still reeling from the July 4 flash floods when the Guadalupe River burst its banks.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott said Sunday that rescue operations were underway in San Saba – where more than nine inches of rain fell – as well as in Lampasas and Schleicher counties. Evacuations were ongoing across Central Texas, with authorities closely monitoring rising waters in Kerrville.

Later Sunday, Abbott wrote on X that “dozens” of people had been rescued in the Lampasas area, after the Lampasas River surged by 23ft in under four hours.

It comes after Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem defended the Federal Emergency Management Agency's response to the deadly floods, asserting that her department acted swiftly and received commendation from state officials.

Guadalupe River expected to flood later this morning

More than a week after deadly floodwaters surged through Kerr County, killing at least 106 people, the National Weather Service warns the Guadalupe River may rise again near Hunt.

The river is expected to surge about 6ft in the space of just hours and reach “moderate” flooding stage by 11 a.m., the agency says.

Hunt residents near the riverbank are being urged to seek higher ground.

James Liddell14 July 2025 10:06

Death toll rises to 132 as 166 still missing

The statewide death toll from the July 4 flash floods that swept through Central Texas has climbed to 132, according to the latest information from officials.

The brunt of the disaster remains centered in Kerr County, where 106 deaths have been confirmed, including 36 children.

At least 166 people remain missing as hope to find survivors fades.

James Liddell14 July 2025 09:36

'Dozens rescued' in Lampasas County as river surges to 33ft in hours

Texas Governor Greg Abbott said Sunday the state was making rescues in San Saba – where more than nine inches of rain fell – as well as in Lampasas and Schleicher counties.

Evacuations were taking place in Lampasas, Menard, Kimble and Sutton counties, he said.

By the afternoon, Abbott wrote on X that “dozens” of people had been rescued in the Lampasas area, after the Lampasas River swelled to 33ft in under four hours.

“Texas Task Force 1 has already rescued dozens of Texans in the Lampasas area,” Abbott he tweeted “They and other first responders will continue operations to prioritize saving lives.”

James Liddell14 July 2025 09:06

Flash floods possible as thunderstorms sweep through western Hill Country

Torrential rains and thunderstorms continue to sweep through portions of the western Hill Country.

The region could see up to three inches of rain per hour, which is expected to “result in some renewed flooding concerns,” according to the National Weather Service.

The National Weather Service warned of between one and three inches of rain per hour in the western Hill Country
The National Weather Service warned of between one and three inches of rain per hour in the western Hill Country (National Weather Service)
James Liddell14 July 2025 08:57

Recovery efforts resume after fresh wave of flash floods delay searches

Emergency crews resumed recovery efforts Sunday afternoon after heavy rain brought renewed flood threats to Kerr County, temporarily halting operations in a region still reeling from the July 4 flash floods when the Guadalupe River burst its banks.

Officials said recovery efforts in western Kerr County were expected to resume around 3 p.m. local time.

James Liddell14 July 2025 08:48

Noem denies report she held up FEMA response to floods

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem has defended the Federal Emergency Management Agency's (FEMA) response to the deadly floods that ravaged Texas last week, asserting that her department acted swiftly and received commendation from state officials.

Speaking on NBC News' Meet the Press, Noem vehemently denied claims that a directive she issued in June — requiring her approval for FEMA expenditures exceeding $100,000 — had impeded the agency's response speed.

“Those claims are absolutely false,” Noem stated. “Within just an hour or two after the flooding, we had resources from the Department of Homeland Security there.”

Mike Bedigan14 July 2025 07:00

National Weather Service flood watch extended to Monday morning

Mike Bedigan14 July 2025 06:15

FEMA let Camp Mystic operate in 100-year flood zone despite deadly warnings for years: ‘Particularly disturbing’

Federal regulators repeatedly approved appeals to remove Camp Mystic's buildings from their 100-year flood map, easing oversight as the camp operated and expanded in a hazardous floodplain in the years leading up to the central Texas flash floods of July 4, according to new reporting by The Associated Press.

Oliver O'Connell has more:

Mike Bedigan14 July 2025 05:30

Mike Bedigan14 July 2025 04:30

Heavy rain stalls ongoing search efforts in Texas

Torrential rain and strong winds hit central Texas Sunday, forcing rescuers to halt search operations for victims even one week on from the first of the devastating floods in the region.

A slow-moving storm set off flood warnings in several places along the Guadalupe River. Officials and local residents are still ready for further disaster.

However, the rain began to ease up in some parts by midafternoon, meaning some flood warnings were downgraded to flood watches.

Mike Bedigan14 July 2025 03:30

