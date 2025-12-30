Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

New York City teachers say the state’s recently implemented cell phone ban in schools has showed that numerous students no longer know how to tell time on an old-fashioned clock.

“That's a major skill that they're not used to at all,” Tiana Millen, an assistant principal at Cardozo High School in Queens, told Gothamist of what she’s noticed after the ban, which went into effect in September.

Students in the city’s school system are meant to learn basic time-telling skills in the first and second grade, according to officials, though it appears children have fallen out of practice doing so in an increasingly digital world.

“The constant refrain is ‘Miss, what time is it?’ Madi Mornhinweg, an English teacher in Manhattan, added in an interview with the outlet. “It’s a source of frustration because everyone wants to know how many minutes are left in class. … It finally got to the point where we I started saying ‘Where’s the big hand and where’s the little hand?’”

Students and teachers alike say they’ve seen a drastic change in school culture since the phone ban, supported by Governor Kathy Hochul and the New York City teacher’s union, went into effect.

open image in gallery New York state’s phone ban went into effect in September and teachers say they’ve watched as students struggle to tell time on old clocks ( Getty Images )

Observers say they’ve seen a flourish of person-to-person interaction, ranging from sports during recess to louder lunch room conversation.

“We’ve had a lot more school spirit,” Rosalmi, a senior at New Heights Academy Charter School in Harlem, told New York Magazine, in a December story that proclaimed the ban “saved high school” in the city, which is home to the largest public school system in the country. “People are more willing to do stuff.”

“Dominoes is really a staple Dominican game,” she added. “People get passionate. You have to slam that first piece down on the table!”

Students have also taken to playing board games and cards in spare moments.

open image in gallery Students have reportedly swapped scrolling for dominoes, volleyball, reading, and increased conversation in New York after the school phone ban ( AFP via Getty Images )

Others have tried to evade the spirit of the ban, using other digital devices sich as older iPods, or bringing walkie-talkies to school.

“I have a love-hate relationship with it,” Raisa Ibnat, 16, a senior at Brooklyn Tech, told The New York Times of the ban. “I do like the fact that my phone is away, and I’m more focused in class.”

“I don’t like the fact that I can’t do my homework in school, and I can’t take notes,” she added. “And because I have a long commute, now I have to bring, like, five notebooks.”

open image in gallery The New York City teacher’s union supported the phone ban proposal ( Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

Prior to the ban, some local districts attempted phone bans, such as Schoharie, New York, which banned phones in 2022, and saw positive results and increased in-person socialization among students.

At least 31 states and the District of Columbia have some form of school phone restrictions on the books, according to Education Week.

California will soon join these states, with requirements under its recently passed Phone-Free School Act that every district develop a policy by July 2026.