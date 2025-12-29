Zohran Mamdani set to take NYC helm under intense scrutiny

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Zohran Mamdani, the 34-year-old democratic socialist, is set to take the helm of New York City, promising a transformative overhaul of its government.

Yet, even before officially stepping into one of the country's most scrutinized political roles, he faces intense public and political examination.

Republicans have already branded him a “liberal boogeyman,” while some within his own Democratic Party deem his policies too far left. Progressives, meanwhile, are closely monitoring his every move for any indication of a shift towards the political center.

On January 1, Mamdani will govern America’s largest city under this harsh spotlight, with the entire nation observing whether he can deliver on the ambitious pledges that propelled him to office, alongside managing the daily demands of the job. All the while, skeptics are ready to highlight his every misstep.

George Arzt, a seasoned Democratic political consultant in New York who previously worked for Mayor Ed Koch, suggests a robust beginning will be crucial for Mamdani.

“He’s got to use the first 100 days of the administration to show people he can govern,” he said. “You’ve got to set a mindset for people that’s like, ‘Hey, this guy’s serious.’"

That push should begin with Mamdani’s first speech as mayor, where Arzt said it will be important for the city's new leader to establish a clear blueprint of his agenda and tell New Yorkers what he plans to do and how he plans to do it.

Mamdani will be sworn-in around midnight during a private ceremony at a historic, out-of-use City Hall subway station. Then in the afternoon, he will be sworn-in a second time on the steps of City Hall, while his supporters are expected to crowd surrounding streets for an accompanying block party.

From there, Arzt said Mamdani will have to count on the seasoned hands he’s hired to help him handle the concrete responsibilities of the job, while he and his team also pursue his ambitious affordability agenda.

Managing expectations as a movement candidate

Mamdani campaigned on a big idea: shifting the power of government toward helping working-class New Yorkers, rather than the wealthy.

His platform — which includes free child care, free city bus service and a rent freeze for people living in rent-stabilized apartments — excited voters in one of America’s most expensive cities and made him a leading face of the Democratic Party searching for bright, new leaders during President Donald Trump’s second term.

But Mamdani may find himself contending with the relentless responsibilities of running New York City. That includes making sure the trash is getting picked up, potholes are filled, and snow plows go out on time. When there’s a subway delay or flooding, or a high-profile crime or a police officer parks in a bicycle lane, it’s not unusual for the city’s mayor to catch some heat.

“He had a movement candidacy and that immediately raises expectations locally and nationally,” said Basil Smikle, a Democratic political strategist and Columbia University professor, who added that it might be good for Mamdani to “Just focus on managing expectations and get a couple of good wins under your belt early on.”

“There’s a lot to keep you busy here,” he said.

A large part of Mamdani’s job will also be to sell his politics to the New Yorkers who remain skeptical of him, with Smikle saying “the biggest hurdle” is getting people comfortable with his policies and explaining how what he’s pushing could help the city.

“It’s difficult to have this all happen on day one,” he said, “or even day 30 or even day 100.”

Challenges and opportunities

Mamdani's universal free child care proposal — perhaps one of his more expensive plans — is also one that has attracted some of the strongest support from New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, a moderate from Buffalo who endorsed the mayor-elect.

Hochul is eager to work with Mamdani on the policy and both leaders consider the program a top priority, although it's not yet clear how exactly the plan could come to fruition. The governor, who is up for reelection next year, has repeatedly said she does not want to raise income taxes — something Mamdani supports for wealthy New Yorkers — however, she has appeared open to raising corporate taxes.

“I think he has allies and supporters for his agenda, but the question is how far will the governor go," said state Senate Deputy Leader Michael Gianaris, a Mamdani ally.

“There’s an acknowledgement that the voters have spoken, and there’s very clear policies that were associated with his successful campaign,” he said, “so to not make progress on them would be us thumbing our noses at the voters.”

Mamdani’s pledge to freeze the rent for roughly 1 million rent-stabilized apartments in the city would not require state cooperation.

But that proposal — perhaps the best known of his campaign — is already facing headwinds, after the city’s departing mayor, Eric Adams, made a series of appointments in recent weeks to a local board that determines annual rent increases for the city’s rent-stabilized units.

The move could potentially complicate the mayor-elect’s ability to follow through on the plan, at least in his first year, although Mamdani has said he remains confident in his ability to enact the freeze.

Other challenges await

His relationship with some of the city’s Jewish community remains in tatters over his criticisms of Israel's government and support for Palestinian human rights.

The Anti-Defamation League, a prominent Jewish advocacy organization, plans to track Mamdani's policies and hires as it pledged to “protect Jewish residents across the five boroughs during a period of unprecedented antisemitism in New York City.”

Earlier this month, a Mamdani appointee resigned over social media posts she made more than a decade ago that featured antisemitic tropes, after the Anti-Defamation League shared the posts online.

The group has since put out additional findings on others who are serving in committees that Mamdani set up as he transitions into his mayoral role. In response, Mamdani said the ADL often “ignores the distinction” between antisemitism and criticism of the Israeli government.

The mayor-elect's past call to defund the city's police department continues to be a vulnerability. His decision to retain Jessica Tisch, the city's current police commissioner, has eased some concerns about a radical shakeup at the top of the nation's largest police force.

And then there’s Trump.

Tensions between Trump and Mamdani have appeared to cool — for now — after months of rancor led into a surprisingly friendly Oval Office meeting. Future clashes may emerge given the sharp political differences between them, particularly on immigration enforcement, along with anything else that could set off the mercurial president.