Distracted driving may have led to New York bus crash that killed five, police say

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Distracted driving may have been behind the horrifying New York tour bus crash that killed five people and left dozens injured, according to police.

The bus, carrying 54 adults and children, was returning from Niagara Falls to New York City Friday afternoon when it flipped over on Interstate 90 near Pembroke. Some of the passengers were ejected from the bus while others were pinned beneath it.

At a Friday evening press conference, State Police Major Andre Ray said it’s believed that the male driver, who survived the crash, “became distracted, lost control, over-corrected and ended up on the right shoulder there."

"The cause of the collision is still under investigation. However, mechanical failure as well as operator impairment have been ruled out at this time,” Ray said. “The operator has been cooperative and with the investigation still underway. No charges have been filed at this point."

Police said that a list provided by M & Y Tour Inc., the Staten Island-based bus company, confirmed that 54 people were on board including the driver and an additional tour company employee.

open image in gallery Five passengers aboard a tourist bus were killed on August 22 when their driver got distracted and crashed on a New York state highway, police said ( Photo by MIKE FLAIG/Courtesy of Facebook user Mike FLAIG/AFP via Getty Images )

Ground and air ambulances, state and local police, and other first responders all rushed to the scene. Police have not identified any of the deceased or injured passengers. Most of the passengers were not wearing seatbelts, police said. Passengers ranged from ages one to 74.

Many of the travelers, including some from China and the Philippines, spoke limited English, so translators were brought to the scene along with ambulances and tow trucks to assist police.

At least 30 people were hospitalized across four regional facilities following the crash, with injuries ranging from minor to critical, including head and internal injuries and broken bones.

Kaleida Health, which runs several hospitals in the Buffalo area, provided updates on patients injured in the crash. Buffalo General Medical Center received five adults, with one in good condition and another already discharged.

open image in gallery Five adults died in a tourist bus rollover crash Friday that was returning to New York City from Niagara Falls ( AP )

Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital treated 11 adults and two children. Ten are in good condition, and three are in fair condition.

Oishei Children's Hospital received three children, two in good condition and one in serious condition.

The University of Rochester Medical Center confirmed treating six patients, three transported by Mercy Flight and three by ambulance. Two are in critical condition, while four, including a child, are medically stable.

Erie County Medical Center reported treating 24 patients from the crash.