Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Next article

New York City allows robotaxi company to test autonomous vehicles in Manhattan and Brooklyn

New York City is allowing the robotaxi company Waymo to test a few of its autonomous vehicles in Manhattan and downtown Brooklyn

Via AP news wire
Friday 22 August 2025 15:31 EDT
Autonomous Vehicles New York
Autonomous Vehicles New York (Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

New York City is allowing the robotaxi company Waymo to test a few of its autonomous vehicles in Manhattan and downtown Brooklyn, officials said Friday as the technology picks up in popularity in other metro areas.

The company will start with a pilot program to test up to eight autonomous vehicles in the city until late September, officials said. The vehicles won't be picking up passengers, since that's not currently allowed by local rules, and are required to have a test vehicle operator behind the wheel while they zip around the city's busy streets.

Waymo's robotaxis are already in place in U.S. cities such as Austin, Texas; Phoenix, San Francisco, Los Angeles, and Atlanta. Annabel Chang, a policy head for the company, said the company is "pleased to have reached this next step in New York City.”

New York officials last year launched a set of safety requirements around the testing of autonomous vehicles, saying that the city “presents some of the most challenging urban street environments" for the autonomous vehicles.

In a statement Friday, Mayor Eric Adams said "as we continue to implement responsible innovation, we will always prioritize street safety.”

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in