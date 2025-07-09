New Mexico floods latest: ‘Father and two children’ still missing after being swept away in flash floods
Emergency crews have so far carried out at least 85 swift water rescues after dramatic rise in Rio Ruidoso’s water levels brought on by torrential monsoon rains
New Mexico was hit by severe flash flooding triggered by monsoon rains on Tuesday, leaving at least three people missing from the mountain village of Ruidoso and causing a house to be swept downstream.
The Rio Ruidoso’s water levels rose from less than three feet to a crest of 20.24 feet in under an hour as a result of the heavy downpour, according to the National Weather Service.
Emergency crews have so far carried out at least 85 swift water rescues in the vicinity, including of people who were trapped in their homes and cars, said Danielle Silva of the New Mexico Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management.
Two National Guard rescue teams and several local teams already were in the area when the flooding began, Silva said, and more Guard teams were expected.
No deaths were immediately reported but three people have been taken to the hospital and were in stable condition, according to Kerry Gladden, public information officer for Ruidoso.
The disaster comes just days after flash floods in Texas killed at least 110 people and left 173 people missing.
Flash flooding emergency in New Mexico triggers multiple rescues
Here’s Gustaf Kilander’s report.
