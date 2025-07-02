Reports of multiple injuries after plane crashes near New Jersey airport

Multiple people were injured after a small plane crashed in New Jersey Wednesday, according to reports.
The single-engine plane holding 14 people crashed near Cross Keys Airport, WPVI reported.
At least five people were taken to a local hospital, according to the local outlet.
It is unclear what caused the crash and the condition the victims.
Gloucester County Emergency Management called it a “mass casualty incident” in a Facebook post Wednesday.
“Please avoid the area to allow emergency vehicles the best access,” the agency said.
This is a developing story...
