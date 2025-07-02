Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
BulletinTrump latest
Reports of multiple injuries after plane crashes near New Jersey airport

At least five people were taken to the hospital, according to a local report

Rachel Dobkin
in New York
Wednesday 02 July 2025 18:53 EDT
Comments
Multiple people were injured after a small plane crashed in New Jersey Wednesday, according to reports.

The single-engine plane holding 14 people crashed near Cross Keys Airport, WPVI reported.

At least five people were taken to a local hospital, according to the local outlet.

It is unclear what caused the crash and the condition the victims.

Gloucester County Emergency Management called it a “mass casualty incident” in a Facebook post Wednesday.

“Please avoid the area to allow emergency vehicles the best access,” the agency said.

This is a developing story...

