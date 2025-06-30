Six people killed after plane crashes shortly after takeoff in Ohio

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Six people have been killed in Ohio after a plane crashed in a heavily wooded area shortly after taking off.

The incident occurred on Sunday around 7 a.m. local time, just seven minutes after the Cessna 441 – a small twin-engine plane – departed from the Youngstown-Warren Regional Airport. It had been headed to Bozeman, Montana.

According to officials the plane was carrying two experienced crew members and four passengers. The incident was the deadliest in the area in recent history, authorities said.

Howland Fire Chief Ray Pace confirmed that the bodies had all been retrieved from the wreckage, but that officers had to access the crash site using a neighbor’s back yard, due to the difficult terrain.

He said that crews had been alerted after a 911 caller reported hearing a large explosion behind her home and seeing flames.

open image in gallery A plane has crashed in a wooded area in the Howland Township, in Ohio, killing six people ( Howland Township Police Department )

“The Youngstown Air Reserve Station did assist us in extinguishing the plane that was on fire back in the woods. We have had multiple other agencies assist us, such as Trumbull County EMA, along with the drone team,” Pace said.

Despite the “extremely tragic situation”, Pace told reporters that it could have been worse, noting that there were two or three residential houses in close proximity to where the aircraft came down.

Anthony Travena, executive director of the Western Reserve Port Authority, said that the names and identities of the victims would not be being released in order to give their families time and space to grieve.

“We are all heartbroken and deeply saddened and offer our deepest and most sincere condolences to those affected by today's tragedy,” he said.

Agents from the Federal Aviation Authority were already assisting local law enforcement, and an investigation into the incident will be conducted by the National Transportation Safety Board.

Speaking of the victims, Mike Hillman, President of JETS Fix Based Operators, said: “These were the best of the best, in terms of the folks here at the field, as well as the pilots.

“I can't say enough about them and give anything to rewind the day and take them to breakfast instead.”

“Our community’s at a great loss, and these were really wonderful people,” Travena added. “It's a very tight knit community, so all those in the aviation community have reached out.

“These are really important people to us so we're grateful for the support of our community.”