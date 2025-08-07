Family sues after man, 21, drowns at the Jersey Shore with lifeguards on duty

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The family of a 21-year-old man who drowned at a New Jersey beach while lifeguards were on duty has sued the local borough and its beach patrol.

Joseph Volm died on August 6, 2023, when he was dragged into the ocean by a rip current, according to a lawsuit filed in Cape May County Superior Court.

His family alleges that lifeguards in Wildwood Crest failed to warn beachgoers about the hazardous conditions, which may have saved their son from his fate, the suit, obtained by NJ Advance Media, says.

Volm visited the beach on August 5, 2023, when he entered the water and was grasped by the rip current, the lawsuit states. Riptides’ varying speeds and strengths can make them particularly dangerous for even experienced swimmers.

After being washed ashore, the youngster was found unresponsive, according to NJ Advance Media.

open image in gallery The family of a 21-year-old man that drowned at a New Jersey beach while lifeguards were on duty, has sued the local borough and its beach patrol ( Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

Lifeguards did perform CPR on Volm and he was later moved off the beach by a rescue rig and taken to Cape Regional Medical Center. There, he was pronounced dead.

Volm’s family alleges that the beach patrols at Wildwood Crest were not adequately staffed and did not put in place adequate measures to prevent the tragedy.

Red flags, to warn about hazardous conditions, were allegedly not in place in the area where the youngster had entered the water, per the suit.

Born in Marlton, Volm wrestled and played lacrosse for Paul IV High School, according to an online obituary. In his free time, he enjoyed bowling, playing video games and hanging out with his cousins.

Volm also loved animals, especially his dogs Rocky and Sophie, and was known to family members as “the dog whisperer.”

NJ Advance Media also reported that, around a week before his death, Volm had left a drug treatment center. However, his family told investigators that he had not been showing signs of drug abuse at the time he drowned.

The lawsuit asks a jury to award compensatory and punitive damages to Volm’s family.

Wildwood Crest Mayor Don Cabrera told NJ Advance Media he was aware of attempts to sue the borough, but directed questions elsewhere.

The Independent has reached out to Wildwood Crest for comment about the Volm family lawsuit.